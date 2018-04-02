We've been talking about OnePlus 6 rumors for a few weeks, and now that we're at the point where we know most all of what to expect from the device, OnePlus has decided to begin teasing its release.

On its official Twitter account, OnePlus shared a short clip that says "The speed you need" before briefly flashing the number 6 — essentially confirming that its upcoming phone will, in fact, be branded as the OnePlus 6. As if that wasn't enough, the clip was also shared with the caption of "6et ready!" So, what should we expect from the OnePlus 6? OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will have a notch in its display, but at this point in the mobile industry, that really shouldn't come as much of a surprise.