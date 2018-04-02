We've been talking about OnePlus 6 rumors for a few weeks, and now that we're at the point where we know most all of what to expect from the device, OnePlus has decided to begin teasing its release.
On its official Twitter account, OnePlus shared a short clip that says "The speed you need" before briefly flashing the number 6 — essentially confirming that its upcoming phone will, in fact, be branded as the OnePlus 6. As if that wasn't enough, the clip was also shared with the caption of "6et ready!"
So, what should we expect from the OnePlus 6? OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will have a notch in its display, but at this point in the mobile industry, that really shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
6et ready! pic.twitter.com/bmvI75xphm— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 2, 2018
The Snapdragon 845 should power the phone, and we'll likely see at least one variant with an overkill 8GB of RAM. Dual cameras will be present on the back, the battery's rumored to be a 3,300 mAh size, and Android 8.1 with OxygenOS will be present from day one.
OnePlus doesn't mention anything in regards to pricing or availability with the new teaser, but based on this and the number of leaks we've seen so far, I imagine we get a full announcement within the next month.
What are you looking forward to the most with the OnePlus 6?