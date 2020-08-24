What you need to know
- OxygenOS 10.5.5 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord.
- The update includes camera and charging improvements, along with a few bug fixes.
- It is currently being pushed out to users in India and will soon be available in Europe as well.
The OnePlus Nord, which was unveiled in late July, has already received four stable OxygenOS updates. OnePlus has now started rolling out yet another update for the smartphone with camera and charging improvements.
According to the official changelog, the update brings a revamped volume control interface, improvements to the image quality of the macro and front cameras, as well as an improved "charging experience." Along with these improvements, the update also fixes a few issues such as the OnePlus Notes app always running in the background and the phone rebooting when free-form is enabled.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Improved volume adjustment interface
- Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled
- Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background
Camera
- Improved image clarity of front camera in low light
- Improved image clarity of macro camera
Power
- Improved general power consumption
- Improved charging experience
The update is currently rolling out as OxygenOS 10.5.5.AC01DA to users in India. OnePlus says it will soon begin pushing the update in Europe as well. As always, however, it will take a few days for the broader rollout to begin. In case you do not want to wait for the broader rollout, you can grab the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the Nord using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord offers nearly everything you would expect from a mid-range phone in 2020: a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 756G chipset, 30W fast charging, and a decent 48MP main camera. It also delivers all-day battery life and great software.
