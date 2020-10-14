What you need to know
- The OnePlus Nord is getting a Gray Ash color variant in India, the UK, and EU.
- The color option is limited to the 12GB/256GB edition of the Nord, and costs £469 / €499 / ₹29,999.
- Sales of the Gray Ash model kick off starting October 15 in the EU and October 17 in India.
The OnePlus Nord delivers the best features from OnePlus flagships in the mid-range category, and when OnePlus launched the phone three months ago, it offered the device in Blue Marble and Black Onyx color options.
The Nord is now getting a third color option: Gray Ash. OnePlus says the new color variant "combines a raw, industrial vibe with an elegant matte texture, elevating the Nord aesthetic and reaffirming OnePlus's mission for uncompromising design."
The Gray Ash OnePlus Nord is limited to the 12GB/256GB version of the device, and will be debuting in India, the UK, and EU. The phone costs the same as the other two color options, and that means you'll have to shell out £469 / €499 / ₹29,999 to get your hands on the device.
Sales of the Gray Ash OnePlus Nord kick off on October 15 in the EU, and October 17 in India. The Gray Ash color definitely looks interesting, and serves as a decent contrast to the vibrant Blue Marble variant.
OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord is one of the best options currently available in the mid-range segment, and that's down to the exciting hardware and clean software. The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display, 48MP camera, 5G connectivity, and offers 30W fast charging.
