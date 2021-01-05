What you need to know
- The first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update is now available for the OnePlus Nord.
- It brings a revamped UI design, new clock styles, a new shelf interface, and more.
- The stable OxygenOS 11 update is likely to begin rolling out to the OnePlus Nord before the end of the quarter.
Just as promised, OnePlus today announced the rollout of the first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 beta update for the OnePlus Nord. The first Open Beta build is now available for users in India and will soon be available for the European version as well.
In addition to all the usual Android 11 features such as one-time permissions and Chat bubbles, the update also includes several new OxygenOS 11 features. The update brings a new UI design, new Ambient Display clock styles with the Canvas feature, a shortcut key to enable Dark Mode, new shelf interface design, and a more optimized Gallery app. As per the official changelog, the update also optimizes the stability of some third-party apps for an improved user experience.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Update to Android 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
- Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
- Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
If you want to try out all the new Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 features before other OnePlus Nord owners, you can download the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for your phone from here. It is worth noting, however, that the beta build may contain some bugs. It is also recommended that you perform a backup of all your data before you install the update. While OnePlus hasn't revealed a specific timeframe for the stable update, we expect OnePlus' best mid-range Android phone to be updated to Android 11 by the end of February or early March.
OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord offers everything you would expect from a mid-range phone in 2021. It has 5G connectivity, an ultra-smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, decent cameras, and excellent battery life with 30W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Did you get the January 2021 security patch?
It's a new month, a new year, and there's a new security patch rolling out! Has your Pixel been updated to the January 2021 patch?
Review: The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 brings comfort to the PS5
Turtle Beach does not disappoint with the Gen 2 variation of its Stealth 700 headset. You get excellent audio, a flexible design, and great comfort in a well-built package.
Review: Jurassic World never felt so palpably terrifying as it does in VR
The Jurassic World series might be a parody unto itself, but Jurassic World Aftermath looks to reverse that with a formula that blends a natural fear of dinosaurs with the immersion that only VR can deliver.
Get the best case to protect one of the best budget phones of the year
The OnePlus Nord N10 has arrived and it's time to get everything set up so you can make the most out of this impressive budget phone. After you've signed into all of your accounts, the next step to take is to find the best case and we've rounded up our favorites.