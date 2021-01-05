Just as promised, OnePlus today announced the rollout of the first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 beta update for the OnePlus Nord. The first Open Beta build is now available for users in India and will soon be available for the European version as well.

In addition to all the usual Android 11 features such as one-time permissions and Chat bubbles, the update also includes several new OxygenOS 11 features. The update brings a new UI design, new Ambient Display clock styles with the Canvas feature, a shortcut key to enable Dark Mode, new shelf interface design, and a more optimized Gallery app. As per the official changelog, the update also optimizes the stability of some third-party apps for an improved user experience.

Here's the full changelog:

System Update to Android 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

If you want to try out all the new Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 features before other OnePlus Nord owners, you can download the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for your phone from here. It is worth noting, however, that the beta build may contain some bugs. It is also recommended that you perform a backup of all your data before you install the update. While OnePlus hasn't revealed a specific timeframe for the stable update, we expect OnePlus' best mid-range Android phone to be updated to Android 11 by the end of February or early March.