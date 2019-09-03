It appears that rumors were true and that OnePlus has decided to let OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners in on Android 10 fun the same day that Google released final build for Pixel owners. The fan-favorite phones have received numerous updates since their launch earlier this year, and beta builds of Android 10 have been available for a few months. Now, the phones get Open Beta releases the same day as Google's Pixel phones get a stable update.

In a forum post, OnePlus released Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7. With this release, there are the expected bug fixes from previous developer preview builds as well as some added Oxygen OS features.

Changelog

System

Upgraded to Android 10 -Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display

Supported intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

Known Issues

Application compatibility issues

Low probability of system lag and stability issues

As with all beta software, loading these builds onto a daily driver should be done with caution. If needed, OnePlus does include the process and software links for rolling back to stable Android.