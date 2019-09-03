What you need to know
- This is Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 for the 7 and 7 Pro
- Included changes are full screen gestures, Game Space, Smart Display and more.
- Stable builds of Android 9 are available should you need to roll back software.
It appears that rumors were true and that OnePlus has decided to let OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners in on Android 10 fun the same day that Google released final build for Pixel owners. The fan-favorite phones have received numerous updates since their launch earlier this year, and beta builds of Android 10 have been available for a few months. Now, the phones get Open Beta releases the same day as Google's Pixel phones get a stable update.
In a forum post, OnePlus released Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7. With this release, there are the expected bug fixes from previous developer preview builds as well as some added Oxygen OS features.
Changelog
System
- Upgraded to Android 10 -Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
Smart display
- Supported intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)
Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)
Known Issues
- Application compatibility issues
- Low probability of system lag and stability issues
As with all beta software, loading these builds onto a daily driver should be done with caution. If needed, OnePlus does include the process and software links for rolling back to stable Android.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.