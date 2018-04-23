OnePlus India tied up with Disney last year to give away 10,000 tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi as a way of thanking its community, and the company is now doing the same for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 6 . OnePlus India has announced that it will give away 6,000 tickets for the upcoming Avengers movie, with everyone that has purchased a OnePlus device in India eligible to claim the tickets.

Like last year, the tickets will be redeemable via Paytm, and customers in ten cities — Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune and Ahmedabad — will be able to claim tickets for the movie on either April 27, 28, or 29. To claim the tickets, you'll have to head on over to OnePlus India's website, enter your OnePlus phone's IMEI number, select your city, and hit the "Get It" button to generate a coupon code for the ticket.

Once you receive the coupon code, hit up Paytm and select the show timing. The tickets will go live later this week, and you'll be able to select shows at the following theaters:

Mumbai - PVR Icon Infiniti Mall Versova

Pune - PVR Pune Market City

Hyderabad - PVR Kukatpally Forum Sujana Mall

Chandigarh - PVR Elante Mall

Chennai - PVR Ampa Sky Walk Mall

Kolkata - Cinemax Mani Square Mall

Delhi - PVR DLF Mall of India

Bangalore - PVR Forum Mall - Koramangala

Kochi - PVR Lulu International Shopping Mall

Ahmedabad - PVR Acropolis

OnePlus says that the ticket giveaway is the first of "several unique engagements" planned for its Indian community, and while it didn't go into further detail on what's in the works, we received confirmation last week that the company will be releasing an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 in the country.

