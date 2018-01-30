OnePlus has a new feature that improves navigation on Android phones by copying the iPhone X.
OnePlus is in a weird place right now. It's dealing with accusations of privacy violations, and has just made public an enormous credit card breach that affected at least 40,000 paying customers. There have been public calls to stop buying their phones.
But the company continues to operate, releasing new colors of its flagship OnePlus 5T and working towards stable versions of Android Oreo for its 2017 lineup. In its most recent release, Open Beta 3, for the OnePlus 5 and 5T, the company unveiled a new way to navigate the operating system, and in my short time with it I'm proclaiming it the best alternative so far to on-screen navigation buttons. It's a gesture system that to some extent mimics the iPhone X's swipe combinations, adding some Google-specific nuances to overcome differences between Android and iOS.
Here's how it works: you enable a new setting that hides the traditional Android navigation bar of (from left to right) Back, Home, and Multitasking buttons. Android has relied on some combination of these buttons, in virtual or capacitive form, since its inception. But with the proliferation of taller, more capacious displays, manufacturers have been trying to find a way to use all that valuable real estate.
Once the setting is enabled, the on-screen buttons disappear and a brief tutorial guides you through the three new gestures: swipe up from the middle part of the bottom of the display to go home; swipe up from either the left or right parts of the bottom to go back; and swipe up from the middle and hold to activate the multitasking screen.
At first glance, this combination copies almost entirely the iPhone X's user experience of swipes and gestures, though the OnePlus solution takes into account Android's reliance on an explicit back gesture, as opposed to a swipe in from the left side of the display, to return to the previous screen.
But even in this early stage, the OnePlus solution feels natural in a way that other gesture-based navigation systems from Huawei and Motorola, for example, do not. I have yet to return to the traditional on-screen buttons out of frustration, nor have I experienced any false positives. The gesture animations themselves are a little clumsy, and the haptic feedback after each one is a bit too heavy-handed, but these things can be adjusted over time.
This feels like the first time I can use gestures to navigate Android without hating my phone.
Moving to gestures also eliminates the shortcuts that both Google and OnePlus have added to the on-screen buttons over time. For instance, it's been possible since Nougat to double tap the multitasking key to quickly return to the previously open app, or to hold that button down for a moment to activate Multi-Window mode. And OnePlus has an extensive collection of additional programmable shortcuts that rely on the on-screen or capacitive buttons. With gestures comes simplicity, and those macros disappear.
The feature also doesn't fix the occasional clumsiness of Android's back button. For years, app developers have been forced to decide whether the back button returns to the previous screen, as Google intended, or to a particular place in the app. This becomes even more complicated when an application launches within an existing one, creating a matryoshka doll of windows that requires numerous presses of the back button. Here, OnePlus is merely recreating the existing behavior using gestures.
It's long been rumored that, given the blank slate nature of near bezel-less displays these days, future Android versions would do away with on-screen buttons, shifting to a combination of swipes and gestures to move around the operating system. Such a fundamental change would have to come from Google itself which, with its annual software cycle, would then trickle down to the companies that make the phones.
Of course, that isn't how Android works; everyone from Samsung to Huawei to HTC has, over the years, adapted their navigation paradigms to suit whatever changes they were making to Android itself, but more recently the trend has largely been to follow whatever Google is doing. (That it took until 2017 for Samsung to switch to on-screen buttons shows how opinionated companies are about navigation.)
It's unlikely that OnePlus's gesture replacement, which currently only exists as an opt-in feature within beta software, will become the norm on OnePlus phones — at least for the foreseeable future. But this small step proves that, within Android, it's possible.
The solution also makes dynamic something that's traditionally been relatively static on Android phones: the placement of the oft-used back button. Given that the gesture is available on either side of the phone, it biases neither left- nor right-handed users. With screens getting larger and one-handed usage a consideration, it's a big deal for me, as a righty, not having to contort my thumb to the other side of the screen hundreds of times a day.
Who knows — it may even save me a trip to the doctor one day.
Reader comments
My favorite feature of the iPhone X is the gestures. At first I was very skeptical about removing a home button or not having navigation buttons, but then I actually used the phone, and instantly fell in love. Nice job OnePlus, hope this is a mainstay!
It's funny because Blackberry long did this way before iPhone x with BB10 years ago. And it was seamless and very intuitive. Sadly the phones didn't sale which caused the death of the OS but it was by far ahead of it's time.
As someone who had an iPhone X for 6 weeks, I can honestly say that I hate gesture navigation. I don't like moving my fingers all the time to do what one button can do.
I'm right there with you. I've tried using custom gestures to do all sorts of stuff with Nova Launcher a few times in the past, and I never find it quite as useful or efficient as a nav bar.
That's one reason why I love what Samsung did had had a pressure home button on the screen. Just simplified the issue.
Interesting as I feel completely opposite about that.
Cool, but I prefer the navbar
Welcome to BlackBerry 10, lol! Too bad they don't get the credit they deserve for starting the most recent trend of using gestures... As usual, Apple copies from others gets the credit for starting something new and Android ends up being the bridesmaid so to speak.
Exactly blackberry 10 came with this feature long time ago, and now just before iPhone has it and oneplus too is supposed to be the new cool thing? Lol
Actually WebOS did. BlackBerry did after with BB10 and no one bothered bec everyone was all about the home button. These companies had all the time in the world but now that Apple adds these gestures everyone is going to follow Apple LOL.
BlackBerry 10 was excellent. Too bad the developers didn't/wouldn't/couldn't support it. For everyone that cries for stock Android b/c it's cleaner/easier/more efficient, BB10 was all that.
Agreed
As others have stated, the Palm Pre pre-dated BB10 by 3-4 years. But really, it doesn't matter who did it first or who's doing it now. All that matters is whether or not it works well enough to benefit users.
I do think the gestures in BB10 were well-designed, and I wonder what might have been if the OS hadn't been doomed by Blackberry's marketing hubris.
Also the Nokia n9 had swipe UI
+1
Uh... Palm WebOS.
BB 10 did it before them :)
Yup they did, loved the OS. No one noticed or cared if they did. Only when Apple does it it gets noticed.
Though most may not know ...BB10 os had the best gesture based os ...years ahead of apple. Hoping some day they can implement it into Android OS ...missing my Z10
"Solved" Android's Navigation future..
What, exactly, needs solving with teh current navigation? The current buttons work perfectly IMO, despite this "proclamation" that this is the way of the future. It's almost silly to a point. Let's solve this<non-existent> "problem" by remaking navigation for absolutely no reason at all.
Absolutely! Nothing at all wrong the current system. Daniel just likes all things Apple.
WebOS started this. At least 7 years ago. Don't give Apple the credit.
Your re absolutely right! But, Apple starts the trends.
No one bothered to copy those gestures then or when BlackBerry 10 introduced them in 2014. Why? Bec Apple was using the home button and everyone wanted to simulate that functionality. Now Apple removes the home button functionality and incorporates these existing gestures everyone will slowing start following. Xiaomi was rumored to be adding those in their skin and now OnePlus.
Seems like a backward step to me. Instead of a reachable icon you now have to use two hands and a gesture.
I've got a better idea remove the perfectly placed extremely fast fingerprint sensor so I have to take my sunglasses off to unlock the phone...
I will not live in a world of gestures.
This is a solution in search of a problem on Android phones. As another navigation option it's fine but as far as I can tell it hasn't actually solved anything.
Z30 anyone?
Is that an old BlackBerry 10 phone in this article?
Recently switched on my Z30 after a whole, while the apps are not all there the smoothness and the gestures feel awesome.
Swipe up from the bottom in any app goes to the home screen.
Swipe up from bottom and while holding the app move slightly to the right then one can see all recent messages at a glance before going back to the app.
Just put a touch-sensitive area below the display and use WebOS gestures. Those were the best.
Yep. Wish someone would bring the gesture area back.
All this to eliminate a useful 1/4" row of icons?
Damn, this would be a dream come true
Getting that BB10 nostalgia again