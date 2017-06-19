From OnePlus 3.5 to Huawei P10 to iPhone 7 Plus.

With the OnePlus 5 just a day away from being announced, the company is getting a bit looser with its trickle of details.

The company gave The Verge access to its Shenzhen facilities to talk about the new phone and its manufacturing process, and one of the interesting things to emerge from the interview was a glimpse at some of the early dual camera prototype designs before settling on the final form we've seen in recent renders.

It's interesting to see the progression of the dual camera design, which for a time was centered down the middle similar to last year's OnePlus 3, or integrated into a piece of top glass aligning the top like the Huawei P10.

What the company (never) settled for is a design that pays homage to the iPhone 7 Plus without mirroring it exactly, since it has softer, more rounded corners and a narrower frame.

The whole piece is pretty interesting, so take a look over at The Verge.