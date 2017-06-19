From OnePlus 3.5 to Huawei P10 to iPhone 7 Plus.
With the OnePlus 5 just a day away from being announced, the company is getting a bit looser with its trickle of details.
The company gave The Verge access to its Shenzhen facilities to talk about the new phone and its manufacturing process, and one of the interesting things to emerge from the interview was a glimpse at some of the early dual camera prototype designs before settling on the final form we've seen in recent renders.
It's interesting to see the progression of the dual camera design, which for a time was centered down the middle similar to last year's OnePlus 3, or integrated into a piece of top glass aligning the top like the Huawei P10.
What the company (never) settled for is a design that pays homage to the iPhone 7 Plus without mirroring it exactly, since it has softer, more rounded corners and a narrower frame.
The whole piece is pretty interesting, so take a look over at The Verge.
Reader comments
Having read that, it's a little bit more understandable why it looks like an iPhone 7 Plus, and the more I see some of the small details, the less it looks like one - though it still overwhelmingly looks very familiar at first glance.
Hoping it comes with a decent price tag, because I've spotted a Galaxy S7 Edge on the cheap.
Wow, what a transition!
Why even bother with all that. I suppose to make it look like you're not just copying the competition's design.
"What the company (never) settled for is a design that pays homage to the iPhone 7 Plus without mirroring it exactly, since it has softer, more rounded corners and a narrower frame."
Yeah, ok...
Thank you @hmmm, what a cringe worthy line of horsesh*t from this article. LMFAO!
So they went from a nexus 6p look alike to a copy of the 7 plus. Come on....
If it has IP68 and Qi charging I'll trade my 3T for one. If not, hanging on to this one.