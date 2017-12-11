OnePlus fans in India will be able to watch the upcoming Star Wars movie for free.

OnePlus is celebrating its third anniversary in India, and to mark the occasion the company is giving away 10,000 complimentary tickets to its fans for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is hitting theaters on December 15. The company is also set to launch the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition in the country on December 14.

OnePlus fans in nine cities across India will be able to avail the promotion: Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Kochi. The tickets will be rolled out in two phases on December 13 and December 15 on OnePlus' website and on Paytm.

Anyone that has purchased a OnePlus device over the course of the last three years is eligible for the offer. All you have to do is register your OnePlus device's IMEI number, select the city, and pick a time for when you want to see the movie. You'll receive a ticket code that can then be redeemed on Paytm for the ticket.

You'll be able to choose tickets for showtimes on December 16 and 17 at PVR and Cinemax theaters at these locations:

Mumbai - PVR Phoenix Mills - Lower Parel

Pune - PVR Pune - Market City

Hyderabad - PVR Kukatpally Forum Sujana Mall

Chandigarh - PVR Elante Mall

Chennai - PVR Ampa Sky Walk Mall

Kolkata - Cinemax Mani Square Mall

Delhi - PVR DLF Mall of India

Bangalore - PVR Forum Mall - Koramangala

Kochi - PVR Lulu International Shopping Mall

OnePlus is also rolling out pop-up stores at the aforementioned nine cities, giving its fans the ability to go hands-on with the Star Wars-themed variant of the OnePlus 5T. The first round of tickets will be available on Wednesday, December 13, starting 10 a.m.

Considering the massive demand that'll inevitably follow, we recommend you register your OnePlus device right now with your account if you haven't already done so.

Register your OnePlus device