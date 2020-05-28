What you need to know
- OnePlus has delayed the availability of its latest OnePlus 8 series phones in India.
- Both phones were slated to go on sale in India from May 29.
- The new sales schedule for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India is expected to be revealed soon.
OnePlus had announced earlier this month that it would commence sales of its new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones in India from May 29. Unfortunately, the company has now revealed that it is postponing the date for open sales in India due to some unforeseen circumstances.
OnePlus had to halt production of its latest flagship phones in India last week after nine employees at the OPPO facility in Greater Noida tested were diagnosed with COVID-19. Fortunately, however, production is now back up and running at the OPPO facility, which is where OnePlus assembles its phones for the Indian market.
While OnePlus hasn't confirmed a new date for open sales in India yet, it will be holding a special limited sale for the OnePlus 8 in India at 12 PM on May 29 across online and offline channels. If you have already pre-booked the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro on Amazon.in or at a OnePlus Store, you will be able to purchase one as and when stocks become available.
India is among the most important markets for OnePlus globally, which is why the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have been priced significantly lower in India compared to other markets. The OnePlus 8 starts at just ₹41,999 ($554) in the country for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at ₹54,999 ($725).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Check out today's State of Play for The Last of Us Part II
During today's State of Play presentation, Naughty Dog showed off 20 minutes of footage from The Last of Us Part II. This footage showed new gameplay features, like how Ellie can use a boat to navigate or throw down ropes.
Niantic announces fully-virtual Pokémon GO Fest, July 25-26
Pokémon GO Fest is taking place as a fully virtual, two-day event on July 25-26.
Samsung Pay unveils its first debit card in partnership with SoFi
Samsung Money by SoFi combines a cash management account with no account fee and a Mastercard debit card with exclusive benefits.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have some of the best smartphone colors out there
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both available in some truly gorgeous colors. Which one should you buy? Let's take a closer look.