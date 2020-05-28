OnePlus had announced earlier this month that it would commence sales of its new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones in India from May 29. Unfortunately, the company has now revealed that it is postponing the date for open sales in India due to some unforeseen circumstances.

OnePlus had to halt production of its latest flagship phones in India last week after nine employees at the OPPO facility in Greater Noida tested were diagnosed with COVID-19. Fortunately, however, production is now back up and running at the OPPO facility, which is where OnePlus assembles its phones for the Indian market.

While OnePlus hasn't confirmed a new date for open sales in India yet, it will be holding a special limited sale for the OnePlus 8 in India at 12 PM on May 29 across online and offline channels. If you have already pre-booked the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro on Amazon.in or at a OnePlus Store, you will be able to purchase one as and when stocks become available.

India is among the most important markets for OnePlus globally, which is why the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have been priced significantly lower in India compared to other markets. The OnePlus 8 starts at just ₹41,999 ($554) in the country for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at ₹54,999 ($725).