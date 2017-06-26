OnePlus CEO talks about the OnePlus 5's benchmark scores, retail pricing, and lack of water resistance.

OnePlus came under fire last week after it was revealed that the OnePlus 5 was manipulating benchmarks to gain a favorable score on synthetic benchmarking apps like GeekBench. The company's co-founder Carl Pei responded to the issue, stating that when running a benchmark, the phone "performs the same as when running resource intensive apps."

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Indian Express, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took a different approach, noting that effective heat dissipation influences the CPU performance:

If there is heating the performance of the CPU will not reach the maximum. We only try to tap the full potential of the CPU. We don't even know how to overclock.

For a company that obsesses over specs (you don't need 8GB RAM on a phone), Lau said that giving customers the best experience is what matters when asked about the lack of a QHD panel on the OnePlus 5:

We don't play around with specs, we just want to give our customers the best experience.

Talking about the dual camera in the OnePlus 5, Lau said that the tech will continue to get better as the company rolls out updates:

In OnePlus 5, the 16MP + 20MP combination provides the best possible images. Technology around the camera will continue to progress and I expect more improvement.

As for the price hike, OnePlus had to factor in the increasing costs of its retail packaging:

Across the industry the inputs costs have gone up from CPU to memory, and we are using an 8GB RAM in this phone. Even the cost of the box has gone up now.

Lau also said that waterproofing the OnePlus 5 would've made the device thicker and heavier, with the exec noting that the feature isn't a "big consumer requirement." He also stated that the OnePlus 5 has a certain degree of water resistance. It's likely the company isn't advertising the same as that would lead to the OnePlus 5 being eligible for water damage under warranty.

OnePlus certainly isn't having an easy time marketing its latest phone, which is going up for sale globally later today. After the first sales event, company claimed that the OnePlus 5 was its "fastest-selling device ever," but hasn't provided statistics on how many units it sold.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 5? Will you be picking up the phone once it goes on sale?