OnePlus announced the Bullets Wireless alongside the OnePlus 6, and the Bluetooth neckbuds are set to go on sale in India from June 19. The Bullets Wireless feature a flexible neckband design with a soft silicone coating, and they're comfortable to wear for an extended duration of time. There's a lot of tech here, including aptX, a new Magnetic Control feature, and Dash Charge. Here's what you need to know about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless.

Splash-resistant design with Dash Charge

Like the OnePlus 6, the Bullets Wireless are resistant to the occasional splash of water, but they don't have an IP rating. The left side of the neckband sports a USB-C port that facilitates Dash Charge, a mic, and a Bluetooth pairing button. The in-line remote has music playback and volume controls, and can also be used to invoke Google Assistant. Dash Charge is a nifty addition, as it delivers up to five hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge. Clip the buds together to control music playback

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless' party trick is a Magnetic Control feature that lets you pause music playback when you clip the earbuds together. The tips of the earbuds feature tiny magnets, and music playback is paused as soon as they're linked. The feature works on any Android phone — and even the iPhone — and is a pretty cool way to pause music. I've been using the neckbuds for a few days now, and this is my favorite feature. As for audio quality itself, they sound pretty great for the price. You get Qualcomm's aptX codec, and the 9.2mm dynamic drivers deliver clear vocals and bright highs. If there's one critique to be made, it's that the bass isn't as pronounced. If you're using a OnePlus 5 or above, you'll be able to resume music playback once you separate the buds. This particular feature is disabled by default, but you can head into Settings > Sound & vibration > Earphone mode and toggle Auto Play to enable it. Read our review for more

Interested in knowing what the Bullets Wireless are like to use on a daily basis? Take a look at our review for all the details: OnePlus Bullets Wireless review: Affordable Bluetooth headphones for everyone Coming to India from June 19 for ₹3,990