After prototyping wireless earbud options for two years, OnePlus says it's finally ready to release its first pair to the world. They're called the Bullets Wireless, and they're coming June 5 for $69 / €69 / £69.

The Bullets Wireless look and perform similarly to the company's second-generation wired Bullets V2 earbuds, but there are some key differences. For starters, it uses Bluetooth, so it requires charging — but the good news is that it uses USB-C to do so. Not only does that give the headphones five hours of charging in 10 minutes (thanks to the higher charging throughput of USB-C) but it means you no longer have to carry around a Micro-USB cable for your accessories. At least not this one.

The buds also snap together using magnets on the backs of each earpiece. Once paired to a phone (the Bullets Wireless use the same quick pairing technology as Google's Pixel Buds), they connect automatically when the earbuds are separated, and shut off when they're together. In my quick testing, this worked really well. A long-press of the play/pause button activates Google Assistant, too, which is handy.

Bullets Wireless sound pretty good for the price, too. They use Qualcomm's aptX codec, and come with three wing and tip sizes for all ear shapes.

They'll be available on June 5 from OnePlus. While the OnePlus 6 has a headphone jack, this is undoubtedly the better way to listen to music on it. And if you buy a OnePlus 6 from oneplus.net, the company is throwing in a pair of Bullets Wireless for free.

