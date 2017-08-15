OnePlus and DJI are teaming up to offer back to school bundles.
As the new school year approaches, a lot of companies are looking to offer back to school deals to entice students. OnePlus and DJI are combining forces to offer a rather enticing bundle.
Right now, OnePlus and DJI are offering a bundle with the DJI Osmo Mobile (MSRP: $299) and a OnePlus 5 (MSRP: $479) for only $724, a savings of $54 compared to buying the items individually. Another bundle features the OnePlus Travel Backpack (regular price: $69) combined with the DJI Osmo Mobile for only $342, a savings of $26.
For the drone enthusiasts, the companies are offering the OnePlus Travel Backpack alongside the DJI Mavic Pro (MSRP: $999) for $1,028, a savings of $40 compared to buying the items separately. Also on offer is the newer and less expensive DJI Spark (regular price: $499) and a OnePlus Travel Backpack for $538, a savings of $30.
OnePlus is also offering other bundles on its own. These are the Dash Power bundle (a Dash wall charger and compatible cable) for 25% off, the Join the Family bundle (a Travel backpack and "Never Settle" T-shirt) for 30% off, the Get Charged bundle (a OnePlus messenger bag and a Dash Charge T-shirt) for 30% off, and the Ready for Action bundle (a protective case, tempered glass screen protector, bullet headphones, and a Dash charging cable and wall adapter) for 25% off.
For those that are unsure of these bundles or don't want a OnePlus phone, check out our 2017 back to school guide!
Are you interested in any of the OnePlus and DJI bundles? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Let's see.
Buy pencils, pens, notebook paper, binder and a $1000 aerial camera drone for Back-to-School this year
Sure, that makes sense.
Your school still uses paper?