After weeks of rumors, leaks, and teasers, it looks like we're finally close to the launch of the OnePlus 6 . The company has sent out a media note stating that it is "all set" to launch the OnePlus 6 in India "soon," with the phone's listing set to go live on Amazon India later tonight (at 00:00 hours IST). Interested customers can register on Amazon and get notified of updates regarding the launch via the retailer's "Notify Me" option.

OnePlus, the leading premium Android smartphone maker, is all set to launch its much-awaited flagship - the OnePlus 6 in India soon. After a series of teasers and hints by OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau, the newly christened OnePlus 6, will be available for 'Notify Me' starting 00:00 hrs tonight, 22nd April 2018 exclusively on Amazon.in.

There's plenty to look forward to in the OnePlus 6 — the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845, and offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We got an early look at the first camera samples taken with the device earlier this week, and recent teasers suggested the OnePlus 6 will offer water resistance and will likely be made out of ceramic.

For a third year in a row, OnePlus is teaming up with Amazon to make its upcoming flagship available on the retailer. As noted by Amazon India's director of category management Noor Patel, the OnePlus 6 is one of the most anticipated phones of the year: