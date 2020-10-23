OnePlus just released the OnePlus 8T, but the company is already looking ahead to 2021. The OnePlus 9 will continue the Chinese manufacturer's push in the high-end segment, and while the company did not fare well in this category this year — with the OnePlus 8 series series not meeting its sales goal — that will only push OnePlus to do better with the OnePlus 9. We've had a few nuggets of information on the OnePlus 9, including an earlier-than-usual release window that will see the phone launching in March 2021. Here's what you need to know about the OnePlus 9 release date, specs, pricing, and availability. I'll be updating this post regularly as new information is made available, so make sure to tune in every few weeks for everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9: Announcement and release date

OnePlus usually launches its flagships in May, but this year, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were unveiled on April 14. Here's when OnePlus released some of its earlier flagships — I'm counting just the numbered series here and not the T refresh that usually debuts in the fall: Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday OnePlus 8 series: April 14, 2020

OnePlus 7 series: May 14, 2019

OnePlus 6: May 16, 2018

OnePlus 5: June 20, 2017 The company is changing its strategy once again for 2021, with the OnePlus 9 set to be released in March. There's no exact launch date yet, but I've heard from a reliable source within the company that the OnePlus 9 will make its debut sometime in mid-March. OnePlus 9: Pro and regular models

The OnePlus 8 series featured two models: a regular version and a Pro model. It is likely OnePlus will continue a similar strategy for the OnePlus 9 series. The regular OnePlus 8 was a minor refresh from the OnePlus 7T, but for 2021 we should see the OnePlus 9 getting features that were limited to the Pro version of the OnePlus 8, including an IP rating and wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro should retain the QHD+ resolution — or even switch to a 4K panel — and offer camera upgrades. There's very little information regarding these phones at this moment in time, but we should get more details in the coming weeks. OnePlus 9: Price

We'll have to wait until closer to the launch date to get a better idea as to how much the OnePlus 9 will cost. Having said that, OnePlus has followed a consistent pattern over the years in terms of pricing, with every new model retailing for $30 to $100 over the previous generation. Here's a refresher of OnePlus pricing for previous generations: OnePlus 8T: $749 / ₹42,999

OnePlus 8 Pro: $899 / ₹54,999

OnePlus 8: $699 / ₹41,999

OnePlus 7T: $599 / ₹37,999

OnePlus 7 Pro: $669 / ₹48,999

OnePlus 7: £499 / ₹32,999

OnePlus 6T: $549 / ₹37,999

OnePlus 6: $529 / ₹34,999 As you can make out from the list above, this year saw a huge increase in pricing for OnePlus. The OnePlus 8 series introduced premium designs and a host of exciting upgrades — particularly with the OnePlus 8 Pro — and that led to a $100 increase in the OnePlus 8 from the OnePlus 7T and a $230 uptick from the OnePlus 7 Pro to the OnePlus 8 Pro. We're not going to see as substantial an increase with the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus is struggling to maintain an edge in the high-end segment, and it is likely we will see a price correction to position the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro aggressively next to the Galaxy S21 series. If I had to venture a guess, I can see the regular OnePlus 9 priced at the same $749 retail figure as the OnePlus 8T, with the OnePlus 9 Pro slotting in for $949. OnePlus is already close to the threshold in terms of pricing, and it does not have the clout yet to charge over $1,000 for the base variant of its flagship. With the Galaxy S21 series set to be costlier by $100 or so from the S20 models, OnePlus should have a slender edge in this area. OnePlus has been aggressive in India for the last two launch cycles, and I see that continuing with the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 9 price in India should be around the ₹44,999 figure, and the OnePlus 9 Pro should debut for ₹58,999 or thereabouts. India is the largest market for OnePlus, and the company would want to retain its position as the best-selling manufacturer in the premium category in 2021. OnePlus 9: Design

OnePlus introduced a new design for the camera housing on the OnePlus 8T, and it is likely we'll see a variation of that theme with the OnePlus 9 series. When I chatted with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei earlier this year, he mentioned that the company was experimenting with different designs to come up with the most aesthetically pleasing layout. I like the design changes on the OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus is sure to build on this aesthetic for the OnePlus 9 series. Given the amount of interest in OnePlus' phones, it is entirely possible we'll see leaked renders of the OnePlus 9 soon enough, and I'll update the post once we get more information on the same. OnePlus 9: Specs

It's too early to get specific information on the hardware powering the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but we can make a few guesses. For starters, both phones will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. OnePlus' differentiator is the hardware, so we can once again look forward to seeing the latest silicon that Qualcomm has to offer. For 2021, that looks to be the Snapdragon 875, the company's first chipset built on the 5nm node. We should have more details on the Snapdragon 875 in December, so stay tuned for that. Elsewhere, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will get the new Warp Charge 65 standard, and both models should get an IP68 rating and in-screen fingerprint sensors. Considering OnePlus will be aggressive to go up against the S21, I don't see the storage configurations changing for 2021. For now, here's a very early look at some of the hardware that may end up on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro:

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro Operating system Android 11

OxygenOS 11 Android 11

OxygenOS 11 Chipset 5nm Snapdragon 875 5nm Snapdragon 875 RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS3.1 128GB/256GB UFS3.1 MicroSD slot ❌ ❌ Charging USB-C 3.1



Warp Charge 65 (10V/6.5A)

30W wireless charging USB-C 3.1



Warp Charge 65 (10V/6.5A)

30W wireless charging Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers USB-C

Stereo speakers Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (optical)

OnePlus 9: FAQ

Why is OnePlus launching the OnePlus 9 so early? While OnePlus used to launch phones in June a few years ago, it has realized that an earlier launch window is better for positioning its products against rivals like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others. With these manufacturers releasing their products in February and March, OnePlus will be able to position the OnePlus 9 series as a viable alternative to the S21, Mi 11, and other upcoming flagships by releasing it earlier than before. Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January, so it makes a lot of sense that OnePlus would want to follow an accelerated release schedule to get the OnePlus 9 series out the door early.