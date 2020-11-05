What you need to know
- OnePlus 8T is picking up a new stable OxygenOS update.
- The OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update improves system power consumption performance, optimizes network performance, and fixes a few issues.
- OnePlus has improved the camera stability with the new update.
OnePlus today released yet another OxygenOS build for the OnePlus 8T, just a week after the release of the last update. The latest update brings some more optimizations to one of its best Android phones, along with a bunch of bug fixes (via XDA Developers).
According to the changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update, it improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating, optimizes mobile network connection for better reception, and provides a better camera experience by "optimizing the imaging effect." You can also forward to a better gaming experience, as OnePlus has improved accidental touch prevention and optimized fluidity with some popular games to reduce lagging risks.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating
- Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience
- Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks
- Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes
- Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode
- Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app
Camera
- Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience
- Improved camera stability
Network
- Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal
- Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games
OnePlus will be rolling out the update in stages, so some of you may have to wait a few days to receive the update. If you don't want to wait for the OTA update to arrive, you can grab the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update right away using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
OnePlus 8T
Although it isn't a major upgrade over the OnePlus 8, the 8T is still among the best value flagships on the market right now. You get a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen, 65W fast charging, 5G connectivity, and Android 11 out of the box.
