OnePlus today released yet another OxygenOS build for the OnePlus 8T, just a week after the release of the last update. The latest update brings some more optimizations to one of its best Android phones, along with a bunch of bug fixes (via XDA Developers).

According to the changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update, it improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating, optimizes mobile network connection for better reception, and provides a better camera experience by "optimizing the imaging effect." You can also forward to a better gaming experience, as OnePlus has improved accidental touch prevention and optimized fluidity with some popular games to reduce lagging risks.

Here's the full changelog:

System Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app Camera Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

Improved camera stability Network Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

OnePlus will be rolling out the update in stages, so some of you may have to wait a few days to receive the update. If you don't want to wait for the OTA update to arrive, you can grab the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update right away using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.