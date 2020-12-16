OnePlus will be celebrating the seventh anniversary of its founding on December 17. To mark the occasion, the brand has announced the OnePlus 7th Anniversary sale for customers in India.

As part of its 7th Anniversary sale, customers will be able to avail the following offers on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app:

Customers can avail up to INR 2000 instant discount with HDFC Bank card transactions and Easy EMI options, and up to 10% cashback on select American Express® Card transactions on purchasing OnePlus smartphones on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and Amazon.in

Customers buying OnePlus smartphones on the OnePlus Store app can avail a complimentary INR 500 discount voucher.

Customers can buy the OnePlus Power Bank at a special price of INR 777 and avail 10% discount on all OnePlus audio products from December 17.

Customers can play Spin the Wheel on the OnePlus Store app on December 17 and win exciting OnePlus goodies. Similarly, customers can participate in The Great OnePlus Lucky Dip on the OnePlus Store app and win exciting OnePlus products every day. OnePlus is also rolling out a new OnePlus Red Cable Life plan at an introductory price of ₹999. OnePlus Red Cable Life gets you 12 months of extended warranty, 12 months of 50GB cloud storage, 12-month Amazon Prime membership, and priority service. Red Cable Club members will be able to avail the following anniversary special offers starting December 17:

Members can participate in the Anniversary Lucky Draw on Red Cable Privé and win exciting rewards on December 17.

From December 17 onwards, Red Cable Club members who are OnePlus 3 to 6T device users looking to upgrade to a OnePlus 8, 8 Pro or 8T can gain a complementary Red Cable Care membership and OnePlus Power Bank as well.

Furthermore, members can also purchase the new subscription plans – Red Cable Care and Red Cable Life – on Red Cable Privé at exciting prices, from December 25 onwards.

From December 10-31, members can avail this benefit on the Red Cable Pro membership:

Purchase any OnePlus smartphone at the OnePlus Experience Stores & get Red Cable Care membership (worth INR 2499) at INR 99.

Purchase any OnePlus smartphone on the OnePlus Store app & get a complimentary Red Cable Care membership.

Customers visiting the company's offline stores can avail the following benefits on December 17:

On December 17, the first 10 OnePlus 8T customers at a OnePlus Experience Store will gain a complimentary INR 3000 accessories coupon. Similarly, the 11th to 30th customers, and 30th to 70th customers will gain complimentary INR 2000 and INR 500 accessories coupons respectively. These are valid within one-month period starting from purchase date.

Customers can avail an instant discount of up to INR 2000 for HDFC card transactions.

Customers can also avail easy EMI schemes with Bajaj Finance Limited at the offline stores.

Red Cable Club members can also get up to INR 3000 discount when they upgrade to any OnePlus device and exchange an old one

Red Cable Club members can avail these benefits at the OnePlus Service Centers on December 17: Up to 15% discount on smartphone spare parts, no service fee on smartphone repair, and a chance to win OnePlus goodies via the Bowl of Happiness lucky draw.

In addition to the above benefits, customers can avail up to ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards on the OnePlus 8T 5G and OnePlus 8 Series 5G phones on Amazon.in. Select OnePlus audio products will also be available with a 10% discount on Amazon.in and Flipkart on December 17 and 18.

The OnePlus TV lineup will be available with the following benefits as part of the anniversary sale: