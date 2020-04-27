Some owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro recently reported that the phone's screen suffers from a green tint issue, similar to the problem reported by Galaxy S20 Ultra owners earlier this month. According to a report from Android Police, the latest OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a "partial fix" for the green tint issue.

Even though the update changelog does not explicitly mention any fix for the green tint issue, some OnePlus 8 Pro owners on the OnePlus Community forums claim that the green tint issue is no longer as noticeable. A proper fix, however, will likely arrive in the next stable OxygenOS update for the flagship phone.

The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update also brings a few other optimizations and improvements. Some of these include better touch sensitivity on the edges of the screen, improved video smoothness, more accurate white balance and focus in low-light environments, enhanced mobile data and Wi-Fi stability, and a few other minor tweaks.

Here's the full changelog:

System Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges

Optimized the display effects

Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing

Fixed known issues and improved system stability Battery Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode Camera Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment Improved the smoothness and stability Network Enhanced the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability

If you own a OnePlus 8 Pro and haven't received an update notification yet, you can try looking for the update manually by heading into Settings > System > System updates.