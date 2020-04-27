What you need to know
- OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro.
- The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update partially fixes the display green tint issue reported by some OnePlus 8 Pro owners.
- In addition to the green tint fix, the update brings minor camera improvements and optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges.
Some owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro recently reported that the phone's screen suffers from a green tint issue, similar to the problem reported by Galaxy S20 Ultra owners earlier this month. According to a report from Android Police, the latest OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a "partial fix" for the green tint issue.
Even though the update changelog does not explicitly mention any fix for the green tint issue, some OnePlus 8 Pro owners on the OnePlus Community forums claim that the green tint issue is no longer as noticeable. A proper fix, however, will likely arrive in the next stable OxygenOS update for the flagship phone.
The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update also brings a few other optimizations and improvements. Some of these include better touch sensitivity on the edges of the screen, improved video smoothness, more accurate white balance and focus in low-light environments, enhanced mobile data and Wi-Fi stability, and a few other minor tweaks.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges
- Optimized the display effects
- Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Battery
- Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode
Camera
- Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment Improved the smoothness and stability
Network
- Enhanced the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability
If you own a OnePlus 8 Pro and haven't received an update notification yet, you can try looking for the update manually by heading into Settings > System > System updates.
