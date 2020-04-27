OnePlus 8 ProSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

What you need to know

  • OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro.
  • The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update partially fixes the display green tint issue reported by some OnePlus 8 Pro owners.
  • In addition to the green tint fix, the update brings minor camera improvements and optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges.

Some owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro recently reported that the phone's screen suffers from a green tint issue, similar to the problem reported by Galaxy S20 Ultra owners earlier this month. According to a report from Android Police, the latest OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a "partial fix" for the green tint issue.

Even though the update changelog does not explicitly mention any fix for the green tint issue, some OnePlus 8 Pro owners on the OnePlus Community forums claim that the green tint issue is no longer as noticeable. A proper fix, however, will likely arrive in the next stable OxygenOS update for the flagship phone.

The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update also brings a few other optimizations and improvements. Some of these include better touch sensitivity on the edges of the screen, improved video smoothness, more accurate white balance and focus in low-light environments, enhanced mobile data and Wi-Fi stability, and a few other minor tweaks.

Here's the full changelog:

System

  • Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges
  • Optimized the display effects
  • Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Battery

  • Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode

Camera

  • Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment Improved the smoothness and stability

Network

  • Enhanced the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability

If you own a OnePlus 8 Pro and haven't received an update notification yet, you can try looking for the update manually by heading into Settings > System > System updates.

