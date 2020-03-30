A massive leak last week revealed almost all the key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. More detailed camera specs for the OnePlus 8 Pro have now leaked, along with official renders showing off the OnePlus 8 in three color variants.

#OnePlus8Pro to feature 48MP IMX689 as the Main Sensor (F/1.78), 48MP IMX586 Ultra-Wide (F/2.2) & 120° FOV. 8MP (F/2.44) Telephoto w/ 3X Optical & 30X Digital Zoom + 5MP Color Filter. New Night Portrait Mode, '3-HDR' Video, Cinematic Effects & Better OIS! https://t.co/2EfheWwNr8 pic.twitter.com/kVfZcfk5BQ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 29, 2020

The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the rear, featuring the same Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture lens as OPPO's Find X2 Pro. Joining the 48MP primary sensor will be a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens boasting a 120-degree field-of-view. The 8MP telephoto lens will offer 3x optical zoom, along with 30x digital zoom. Additionally, the phone will also feature a 5MP "color filter." Along with the upgraded camera hardware, Agarwal claims the upcoming flagship will come with a new night portrait mode, '3-HDR' video, cinematic effects, and improved OIS.