OnePlus does fairly well with updates, and just like Google and Samsung, it has started rolling out the August 2020 security patch to users of its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

As per XDA Developers, here's what's new in this update:

System Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08 Camera Optimized shooting effect with front camera

The security update itself isn't anything super interesting. There are some media and processor framework improvements, but OnePlus' front-facing camera and ambient display fixes are the most noteworthy improvements coming down the line. The OnePlus 7/7T series will also get this update later this month, alongside a new user-assistance feature. You can check for the update from the settings app if you're using one of these phones.

In the future, OnePlus plans to update OxygenOS to more closely resemble Samsung's version of Android or OneUi. Depending on how you feel about the change, we may miss the halcyon days of boring updates.

