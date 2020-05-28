What you need to know
- OnePlus is rolling out new OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series.
- The update brings Dolby Atmos support for the Bullets Wireless Z and adds 960fps slow-motion video recording to the OnePlus 7T.
- A new update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G has also started rolling out in Europe with the May 2020 security patch.
OnePlus has started pushing a new stable OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, just a week after it rolled out the latest Open Beta build for its 2019 flagship phones. The latest stable OxygenOS build comes with a few new features and improvements, including Dolby Atmos support for OnePlus' new Bullets Wireless Z earphones.
According to the official changelog (via XDA Developers), the update comes with improved battery life, optimized volume adjustment, lens stain detection, and a few other enhancements. For the OnePlus 7T series phones, the update also adds support for slow-motion video recording at 960fps in 720p HD resolution. Additionally, it adds the Epic Games store in Game Space for users in India. The latest May 2020 Android security patch is included as well.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality
- Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
- Improved the battery life user experience
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
Camera
- Supported the slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps (7T series only)
- Adding lens stain detection
Phone
- Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)
OnePlus is also rolling out a new stable update for the 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro in Europe. Unlike the release for the 4G-only variant, however, the OxygenOS 10.0.6 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G doesn't come with any new features. It only includes the May security patch and a few bug fixes.
OnePlus is rolling out these new updates in batches, so it will take a few days for them to become widely available. If you don't wish to wait, you can grab the latest update for your OnePlus 7 or 7T series phone using the third-party Oxygen Updater app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Trump may punish Google, Facebook, and Twitter for 'political bias'
President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday that could allow federal regulators to probe social media companies for political bias.
Check out today's State of Play for The Last of Us Part II
During today's State of Play presentation, Naughty Dog showed off 20 minutes of footage from The Last of Us Part II. This footage showed new gameplay features, like how Ellie can use a boat to navigate or throw down ropes.
Niantic announces fully-virtual Pokémon GO Fest, July 25-26
Pokémon GO Fest is taking place as a fully virtual, two-day event on July 25-26.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!