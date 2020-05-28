OnePlus has started pushing a new stable OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, just a week after it rolled out the latest Open Beta build for its 2019 flagship phones. The latest stable OxygenOS build comes with a few new features and improvements, including Dolby Atmos support for OnePlus' new Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

According to the official changelog (via XDA Developers), the update comes with improved battery life, optimized volume adjustment, lens stain detection, and a few other enhancements. For the OnePlus 7T series phones, the update also adds support for slow-motion video recording at 960fps in 720p HD resolution. Additionally, it adds the Epic Games store in Game Space for users in India. The latest May 2020 Android security patch is included as well.

Here's the full changelog:

System OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality

Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience

Improved the battery life user experience

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04 Camera Supported the slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps (7T series only)

Adding lens stain detection Phone Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)

OnePlus is also rolling out a new stable update for the 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro in Europe. Unlike the release for the 4G-only variant, however, the OxygenOS 10.0.6 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G doesn't come with any new features. It only includes the May security patch and a few bug fixes.

OnePlus is rolling out these new updates in batches, so it will take a few days for them to become widely available. If you don't wish to wait, you can grab the latest update for your OnePlus 7 or 7T series phone using the third-party Oxygen Updater app.