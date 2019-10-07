OnePlus phones tend to have some pretty unique colors to go with their high performance — from the McLaren Edition to Thunder Purple. The OnePlus 7T is no different in terms of colors, and to go with the already announced Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, there may be an "Olive Green" option on the way, too.

Well-known tech tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted out that there was supposed to be a third color shown off at the OnePlus 7T's initial announcement, but for some unknown reason, it was shelved.

It's unclear if Olive Green will ever be announced or not, but since OnePlus did announce an Olive Green version for its Bullets Wireless 2 headphones, it doesn't seem too far fetched to get a phone in the same color. Ishan also said that the Olive Green variant is going to have an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

We'll have to wait to see what comes of this supposed color option in the future. We may get lucky and see it when the phone officially launches on October 18, possibly at some of the October 11 pop-up events. There is also an event taking place on October 10 in London that could see this show up along with the rumored OnePlus 7T Pro.

