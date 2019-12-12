OnePlus has announced) that it has started rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones. The latest update, which arrives as OxygenOS v10.0.3, comes with the November Android security patch. Needless to say, it is certainly disappointing that the two flagship devices are only now getting the November Android security patch, when Google and Samsung are pushing the December security patch to their phones.

Aside from the November security patch, the update doesn't bring any new feature. However, it does come with improved system stability and general bug fixes. Despite being a minor update, OnePlus says the update will be roll out incrementally, which means it will only be available for a small number of users initially. A broader rollout is expected to commence "in a few days."

You can look for the update manually by heading to Settings > Updates on your phone. If you cannot wait for the update to become available for your device, you can download and install it with the help of the Oxygen Updater app.

In the coming days, we expect OnePlus to release a new OxygenOS update for the newer OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro as well, which currently have the October security patch. The latest December Android security patch, on the other hand, will probably begin rolling out to both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones sometime next month.

