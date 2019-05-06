OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature UFS 3.0 flash storage

OnePlus isn't waiting around for its May 14 launch event to reveal details on the OnePlus 7 Pro. In a tweet, Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature UFS 3.0 flash storage, making the device one of the first in the world to be based on the new standard. Samsung's Galaxy Fold foldable phone also uses the same standard, but with its recent setbacks it's unlikely the phone will go on sale before the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Samsung revealed at the end of last year that UFS 3.0 would deliver more than double the bandwidth as its predecessor (UFS 2.1), going up to 2.9GB/s. UFS 3.0 modules also consume less power, making it a win-win.
"OnePlus 7 Pro having UFS 3.0 storage means it'll just be overall faster than comparable smartphones."— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) May 5, 2019
Yes, the OnePlus 7 Series will include UFS 3.0 to give you next level #fastandsmooth experience. 😎 #OnePlus7Series
With the OnePlus 7 Pro also set to sport a 90Hz display, the device is going to break new ground for buttery-smooth interactions. The QHD+ display also has HDR10+, and the phone will offer stereo speakers. The OnePlus 7 Pro is turning out to be quite an upgrade, and we'll undoubtedly hear more about the device in the coming days.