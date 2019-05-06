OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature UFS 3.0 flash storage

OnePlus isn't waiting around for its May 14 launch event to reveal details on the OnePlus 7 Pro. In a tweet, Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature UFS 3.0 flash storage, making the device one of the first in the world to be based on the new standard. Samsung's Galaxy Fold foldable phone also uses the same standard, but with its recent setbacks it's unlikely the phone will go on sale before the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Samsung revealed at the end of last year that UFS 3.0 would deliver more than double the bandwidth as its predecessor (UFS 2.1), going up to 2.9GB/s. UFS 3.0 modules also consume less power, making it a win-win.