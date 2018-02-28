The OnePlus 5T is still a relatively new phone at just four months old, but the mobile industry stops for no one. Two images of a OnePlus 6 recently popped up on our radar, and if they're to be believed, OnePlus will be the next company to jump on board the infamous notch train.

As you can see, the OnePlus 6 will come equipped with very slim bezels. This isn't surprising considering we saw a similar design with the OnePlus 5T, but what is different is the notch at the top of the screen. This is very clearly a direct copy of what Apple did with the iPhone X, but unlike that phone, you won't find any special face-tracking sensors – just a speaker for phone calls and the front-facing camera.

A glass back could mean OnePlus finally adopts wireless charging.

Moving to the back of the phone, the OnePlus 6 could be the first OnePlus phone to adopt a glass back. This would allow for wireless charging, but it's also a stark departure from the unique Lava Red and Sandstone White designs we saw with the 5T.

Also on the back of the OnePlus 6 are dual rear cameras in the center and a fingerprint sensor below them – both with updated looks compared to the 5T.

As exciting (or terrifying) as these pictures may be, it's important to take them with a giant grain of salt. Even if these photos are legit, it's possible this is just one of the many prototypes OnePlus is working on and not necessarily representative of what the final product will look like.

With that disclaimer out of the way, what are your impressions of the OnePlus 6? Are you a fan of the new look, or do you just wish the notch would die already?

