OnePlus has grown a bit from its days of only offering one phone in single color with no further configuration options. The OnePlus 6 now comes in three different colors, and with three distinct models that have different amounts of RAM and storage. Most people will just buy the base model to keep the cost down, but if you're considering paying a bit more to increase the memory or storage on your new purchase, you'll want to start right here.

Choose a color first

There are three different colors of the OnePlus 6 — Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White — but unfortunately not every storage option is available in every color. So whether you care more about your storage or your color doesn't really matter, you still need to be aware of the color options before you settle on your desired storage. Here's how it breaks down:

64GB storage: Mirror Black

128GB storage: Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White

256GB storage: Midnight Black

The color you'll see most often is Mirror Black on account of it being the only color available for the base model, so if you want to have something a bit unique you'll need to up your storage to open up the Midnight Black and Silk White options. Silk White will be extra-exclusive on account of technically being a "limited edition" run, though we don't know how long it'll be available.

Pick a storage size

Once you've picked your desired color, or at least come to terms with the color options you have, it's time to pick a storage option. Getting 64GB in the base model is enough for most people, particularly because OnePlus is pretty light with its software and gives you a lot of free space — less than 10GB is used out of the box. Just keep in mind that if you're used to a phone with an SD card slot, like a Samsung Galaxy, that the OnePlus 6 doesn't have that capability. You're stuck with the storage you buy.

Most people will get by fine on 64GB, and 128GB will be extra comfortable — only hardcore users need 256GB.

Keeping that fact in mind, you may consider bumping up to the 128GB storage, which will most likely be more than you'd need in the life of the phone even without active management. The 128GB storage model is just $50/€50/£50 more than the base device — so if you can afford it and have have any reservations about how much storage you may need, go for it. And, as we'll discuss below, you get 8GB of RAM as part of the upgrade.

Now, who should buy the 256GB model? Well, not that many people. Unless you intend to use your OnePlus 6 to store tons of local media and massive games, you aren't likely to fill up even 128GB. But if you know that you need 256GB based on where your current phone's storage stands, then you don't need this guide to tell you — just spend the extra money and get the storage, you won't regret it. The 256GB model is another $50/€50/£50 above the 128GB, and has the same 8GB of RAM.

More RAM is just a nice bonus

You'll notice we're talking about RAM last in this equation. That's because you can't pick the RAM you want independently of the storage — if you pick the 64GB storage you get 6GB of RAM, and both higher storage options jump to 8GB.

Don't pay $50 extra just to get more RAM — 6GB is plenty.

Do you really need 8GB of RAM in the OnePlus 6? The short answer is "no, but it's nice to have." With the base model phone having only 6GB of RAM and a vast majority of Android phones released today still having 4 or 6GB, there's very little that the extra memory can do for you because software and apps just don't expect it. It'll come in handy if you're running multiple intensive apps in addition to a game, under some circumstances, but really it's just preparing your phone for the (distant) future where apps and software become even more memory intensive.

Paying $50 more just to get 2GB of extra RAM isn't worth it, but it's a nice addition if you do decide to make the move for more storage. So again, pick your storage first and don't worry about RAM.