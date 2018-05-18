Six months after its launch, the Pixel 2 XL continues to be one of the best phones available today. Its camera holds up to the best that Huawei and Samsung have to offer, and the software experience is unmatched. OnePlus, meanwhile, has made a habit out of undercutting traditional flagships by several hundred dollars, and the same is true of the OnePlus 6. The phone features a glass back, a new 19:9 display with a cutout at the top for the front camera module, and a new imaging sensor for the rear camera. The 64GB variant of the Pixel 2 XL retails for $849, or $320 more than the base model of the OnePlus 6 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is available for $529. It's time to find out if the Pixel 2 XL warrants the premium.

OnePlus 6 vs. Google Pixel 2 XL: Specifications Category OnePlus 6 Google Pixel 2 XL Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo

OxygenOS 5.1.2 Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.28-inch AMOLED, 2280x1080 (19:9)

Gorilla Glass 5 6-inch pOLED, 2880x1440 (18:9)

Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

4x2.80GHz Kryo 385 + 4x1.70 Kryo 385 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core

4x2.35 Kryo 280 + 4x1.90GHz Kryo 280 GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 540 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) 64/128GB Rear camera 1 16MP, 1.22μm, f/1.7

OIS, EIS

Dual LED flash

4K@60fps, 720p@480fps 12.2MP, 1.4μm, f/1.8

OIS, dual LED flash Rear camera 2 20MP, 1.0μm, f/1.7 None Front camera 16MP, 1.0μm, f/2.0 8MP, 1.4μm, f/2.4 Battery 3300mAh 3520mAh Charging USB-C

Dash Charge (5V 4A) USB-C Water resistance Splash resistant (no IP rating) IP67 dust and water resistance Security Fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Fingerprint sensor Audio AptX HD, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound AptX HD, USB-C audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac , 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C (2.0), NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Wi-Fi 802.11ac , 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C (3.1), NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Network LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12

17/18/19/20/25/26/28

29/30/32/34/38/39/40/41/66/71

4xCA, 256QAM, DL Cat 16, UL Cat 13 LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12

13/17/20/25/26/28/29

30/32/38/40/41/66

4xCA, 256QAM, DL Cat 12, UL Cat 13 Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75mm

177g 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

175g Variants Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White Just Black, Black & White What's the same

The OnePlus 6 has a slight edge when it comes to the specs thanks to the generous amount of RAM, but you won't notice any differences between either device in day-to-day usage. OnePlus devices, in general, are well-optimized, and the OnePlus 6 is no exception. The phone is just as fluid as the Pixel 2 XL, and you're not going to see any slowdowns whatsoever. OnePlus has also done a remarkable job with OxygenOS in recent times, striking the ideal balance between customizability and a clean user interface. OxygenOS also picked up iPhone X-style gestures at the start of the year, and they're included out of the box on the OnePlus 6. What's different

There's a stark difference between the two phones when it comes to the design side of things. OnePlus has switched to a glass back with the OnePlus 6, and Google offers a ceramic coating over a metal back with the Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 XL is the gripper of the two on account of that ceramic coating, and far less prone to fingerprints. The OnePlus 6 with its Gorilla Glass 5-encased back is a smudge magnet.

Things are different up front as well. The OnePlus 6 has a notch at the top of the display — designed to maximize screen real estate — and the Pixel 2 XL does not. The result is that the OnePlus 6 offers a larger display in a smaller body, but the net gain is offset by the fact that there's an unseemly cutout on the screen. The Pixel 2 XL may not have a cutout, but its screen issues are well documented, so you're effectively making a compromise with either device. At least on the OnePlus 6, you can mask the cutout via the settings. While the OnePlus 6 is resistant to the splash of water, it isn't certified for dust or water ingress. On the other hand, the Pixel 2 XL is IP67 rated, which means it's safe to use in a pool. The Pixel 2 XL also has stereo speakers at the front, and while the OnePlus 6 leverages Dirac's Power Sound to boost the volume from its single speaker, it isn't quite as loud or detailed as that of the Pixel 2 XL. However, the OnePlus 6 does have a 3.5mm jack, giving it a distinct leg-up over the Pixel 2 XL in the audio department. Which should you buy?