There's nothing particularly exciting about the spec sheet of the OnePlus 6, and that's perhaps the point. While everyone fretted that OnePlus would position its latest phone as a high-cost flagship to contend with the Galaxy S9s and iPhone Xs of the world, the price has jumped only modestly, in conjunction with its overall feature set.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 Oreo
OxygenOS
|Display
|6.28-inch Optic AMOLED, 2280x1080 (19:9 aspect ratio)
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core
Adreno 630 GPU
|Storage
|64GB (Mirror Black)
128GB (Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White)
256GB (Midnight Black)
|RAM
|6GB (Mirror Black)
8GB (Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White)
LPDDR4X
|Rear camera 1
|16MP (IMX 519), 1.22-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7
OIS, EIS
Dual LED flash
|Rear camera 2
|20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7
|Rear video
|4K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 60FPS
720p @ 480FPS slo-mo (max values)
|Front camera
|16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0
1080p 30FPS video
|Battery
|3300mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Dash Charge
|Audio
|Headphone jack
|Water resistance
|Splash resistance
No IP rating
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD
USB-C (2.0), NFC
GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
|Network
|4xCA, 256QAM, DL Cat 16, UL Cat 13
FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66/71
TDD-LTE Band 34/38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA Band 34/39
HSPA Band 1/2/4/5/8/9/19
CDMA Band BC0/BC1
|Dimensions
|155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm
|Weight
|177 grams
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White
Pricing chart
The OnePlus 6 now comes in three storage sizes, with a new 256GB option (paired with 8GB of RAM and only available in Midnight Black) pushing the phone above $600 for the first time.
|Device
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|6/64
|$529
|€519
|£469
|$699
|8/128
|$579
|€569
|£519
|$769
|8/256
|$629
|€619
|£569
|$839