There's nothing particularly exciting about the spec sheet of the OnePlus 6, and that's perhaps the point. While everyone fretted that OnePlus would position its latest phone as a high-cost flagship to contend with the Galaxy S9s and iPhone Xs of the world, the price has jumped only modestly, in conjunction with its overall feature set.

Category Spec
Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo
OxygenOS
Display 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED, 2280x1080 (19:9 aspect ratio)
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core
Adreno 630 GPU
Storage 64GB (Mirror Black)
128GB (Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White)
256GB (Midnight Black)
RAM 6GB (Mirror Black)
8GB (Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White)
LPDDR4X
Rear camera 1 16MP (IMX 519), 1.22-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7
OIS, EIS
Dual LED flash
Rear camera 2 20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, ƒ/1.7
Rear video 4K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 60FPS
720p @ 480FPS slo-mo (max values)
Front camera 16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0
1080p 30FPS video
Battery 3300mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Dash Charge
Audio Headphone jack
Water resistance Splash resistance
No IP rating
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD
USB-C (2.0), NFC
GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
Network 4xCA, 256QAM, DL Cat 16, UL Cat 13
FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66/71
TDD-LTE Band 34/38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA Band 34/39
HSPA Band 1/2/4/5/8/9/19
CDMA Band BC0/BC1
Dimensions 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm
Weight 177 grams
Colors Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White

Pricing chart

The OnePlus 6 now comes in three storage sizes, with a new 256GB option (paired with 8GB of RAM and only available in Midnight Black) pushing the phone above $600 for the first time.

Device USD EUR GBP CAD
6/64 $529 €519 £469 $699
8/128 $579 €569 £519 $769
8/256 $629 €619 £569 $839

OnePlus 6

