Details are already coming in about OnePlus's next flagship.
The OnePlus 5T has proven itself to be one of the best phones of 2017, and despite it just being released in November, there might already be a couple reasons to be excited about its successor.
According to Gizmochina, the OnePlus 6 will come equipped with a fingerprint sensor that's embedded into the display itself. Synaptics already announced that this technology will be shipping first on a Vivo phone in 2018, so the likelihood of it appearing on the OnePlus 6 isn't all that far-fetched.
This would allow the OnePlus 6 to keep the near bezel-less display introduced on the 5T while moving the fingerprint sensor back to the front of the phone, and while the rear-mounted sensor on the 5T works perfectly fine, there's no denying that the having one built into the display itself is a lot more futuristic.
The Snapdragon 845 would make the OnePlus 6 a performance monster.
It's also being reported that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor and be launched around the middle of March 2018.
There's no way to confirm whether or not these rumors are true, but Gizmochina claims its source has been accurate about OnePlus rumors in the past.
The Snapdragon 845 is shaping up to be one heck of a processor, and as mentioned above, in-display fingerprint sensors are just plain cool. Assuming we see these two things make their way into the OnePlus 6 next year, would either one make you interested in buying the phone?
OnePlus could be hit with patent infringement lawsuit over its face unlock feature
OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T review: Come for the value, not the excitement
- OnePlus 5T specs
- Should you upgrade from the OnePlus 3T?
- OnePlus 5T vs. Galaxy S8: Beast mode
- All of the latest OnePlus 5T news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
OnePlus 6 rumored to launch with in-display fingerprint sensor
Every flagship of 2018 will launch with an in-display FPS I'd imagine.
And most likely the 845 as well.
Not the s9 :(
Samsung gotta keep something for note 9 lol
They should keep the scanner on back too for the first year.
Damn, their launch cycle is crazy. I guess not much different than LG, but still.
So how will a screen protector work then?
The OnePlus 6 is gonna be like $700.
Na, 1080p screen, no wireless charging.
GSM only keeps price down
Average camera by todays standards (will definitely get the job done, as every modern phone will).
550 tops starting price. Not a bad price for only missing a couple high end specs.
Probably no water resistance, which I don't care about.
They need to focus on the camera. Imagine all that performance with a class leading camera! They always have a good camera but not great.
Truth. As soon as this gets a "meh" camera review, it will struggle to sell.
Probably still no treble tho
Oneplus ain't playing no game
"Details are already coming in about OnePlus's next flagship".......LMFAO.
They are not flagship, well I guess if you are poor sum **tch maybe.
If you don't like the comment, that's fine. You have that opinion. But, if it really bothers you......take your phone, look at the screen and smash it into your face.
Always someone knocking about who doesn't understand the word "flagship".
Fuzzylumpkin...
LoL. OnePlus is not a company that makes flagship phones.
Be thankful for Trump, you will now have more money in your pocket. FYI, Democrats are Communists
Of course they have a flagship, everyone does. Even a company like Blu. . If you're going to be a Republican you could at least learn a little military terminoloy. Then again, you do like electing draft dodgers...
I'm not American. But if you think Democrats are communists you either don't know what a Democrat is, or don't know what a communist is. I'm a socialist, by the way. Though you likely don't know what that means either
I'm not in the social class that would benefit from your horrendous tax bill farce anyway, and the chances are you aren't either.
One last thing, lol or LOL is "laugh out loud" LoL is "League of Legends" just a tip.
Man, how did we get here? lol
Like..as a country or in this comment thread?
I lol'd
The butthurt commentary is real, lol.
What's the point of getting a new OnePlus device when they come out with a new one a few months later?
Same could be said about a lot of Smartphone companies, albeit probably a little later than Oneplus Samsung with their Note series after their S series, and LG with their V and G series.
Yeah even HTC did it this year, and Sonny's been going it for years.
March is too early for a new device really... But I suppose they're thinking if they can get it together why wait.
But I don't want the fingerprint scanner on the front. Hope the put the screen on the back...
10 or 12 gigs of ram 1080p and no micro SD slot.
Samsung needed to wait with the S9
now way Ill buy the S9 with the fingerprint sensor on the back (again to close to the camera) when all the new phones will have this sensor embedded on the screen itself
I will also buy the s9+. I don't care where the FPS is. I use the pin pattern & it works very well!
Their launch cycle is just plain nuts. Before the 5T gets cob webs the op6 will be released 5 mos later! Yikes. Very fast turnover!