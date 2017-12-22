Details are already coming in about OnePlus's next flagship.

The OnePlus 5T has proven itself to be one of the best phones of 2017, and despite it just being released in November, there might already be a couple reasons to be excited about its successor.

According to Gizmochina, the OnePlus 6 will come equipped with a fingerprint sensor that's embedded into the display itself. Synaptics already announced that this technology will be shipping first on a Vivo phone in 2018, so the likelihood of it appearing on the OnePlus 6 isn't all that far-fetched.

This would allow the OnePlus 6 to keep the near bezel-less display introduced on the 5T while moving the fingerprint sensor back to the front of the phone, and while the rear-mounted sensor on the 5T works perfectly fine, there's no denying that the having one built into the display itself is a lot more futuristic.

The Snapdragon 845 would make the OnePlus 6 a performance monster.

It's also being reported that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor and be launched around the middle of March 2018.

There's no way to confirm whether or not these rumors are true, but Gizmochina claims its source has been accurate about OnePlus rumors in the past.

The Snapdragon 845 is shaping up to be one heck of a processor, and as mentioned above, in-display fingerprint sensors are just plain cool. Assuming we see these two things make their way into the OnePlus 6 next year, would either one make you interested in buying the phone?

