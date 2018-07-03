The OnePlus 6 is easily the best-looking phone OnePlus has released to-date, and while Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and Silk White are all fantastic colors, there's one that's been noticeably absent so far — the striking Lava Red from the OnePlus 5T.

Thankfully, that's now changing as OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 6 Red.

As soon as you take it out of its box, the OnePlus 6 Red assaults all of your senses in the best way possible with its incredibly bright and vibrant paint job. The same six-layer glass design used on other OnePlus 6 variants is present, in addition to an extra "anti-reflective layer" that OnePlus says allows for more light to reach the bottom sections of glass before any light is reflected off the phone.