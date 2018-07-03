The OnePlus 6 is easily the best-looking phone OnePlus has released to-date, and while Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and Silk White are all fantastic colors, there's one that's been noticeably absent so far — the striking Lava Red from the OnePlus 5T.
Thankfully, that's now changing as OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 6 Red.
As soon as you take it out of its box, the OnePlus 6 Red assaults all of your senses in the best way possible with its incredibly bright and vibrant paint job. The same six-layer glass design used on other OnePlus 6 variants is present, in addition to an extra "anti-reflective layer" that OnePlus says allows for more light to reach the bottom sections of glass before any light is reflected off the phone.
To concoct the red that's present here, OnePlus mixed a translucent orange glass panel with a red base layer. The end result is one of the deepest, brightest, and most pleasing reds I've ever seen on a phone (even surpassing the red iPhone 8).
Along with the back of the phone, the red also makes its way to the frame, buttons, and alert slider. To complement all of this red, OnePlus also added a sleek gold accent to the OnePlus Logo, "Design by OnePlus" branding, and around the rear camera lens and fingerprint sensor.
If you want to pick up a OnePlus 6 Red for yourself, it goes on sale at OnePlus's website on July 10 for $579 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.