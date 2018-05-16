The OnePlus 6 is here, and it has a shiny new glass exterior that's gorgeous to look at ... and also far more susceptible to damage than the OnePlus 5's metal frame. That means you'll probably be checking out a case, and on Day 1 your best option is to pick up one of the first-party options directly from OnePlus. The set of cases mostly follows what's available for the OnePlus 5T, plus a couple little changes and one entirely new case. Here's how the group lines up. See at OnePlus

The first set is what I'd call "full protection," which are all a bit on the thick side but have a sizable lip around the display and enough thickness to survive bumps and small drops. This includes the "silicone protective case," the "wood bumper case" and the all-new "nylon bumper case." I'm not sure why they call the latter two "bumpers" because they are more than just protection for the edges of the OnePlus 6 — like the silicone case, they cover everything. You can't go wrong with the silicone case, but the nylon bumper offers the most protection. If you've used a first-party OnePlus case from the past couple generations you know what these are all about. The silicone case is nice, and comes in black or this beautiful bright red, plus a nice felt interior — though it has the one downside of being a little too grippy on pants pocket fabrics. The wood case (the one shown here is "ebony") is obviously thinner and stiffer on the back, offering less grip, but feels oh-so-nice in your hand and is handsome looking. The new nylon case is the most protective of the bunch with a thick nylon weave on the back that's built for more abuse — it's highly reminiscent of the ballistic nylon Moto Z shell, and that's a good thing.