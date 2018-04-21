With the OnePlus 6 launch imminent, we're starting to see more and more details emerge about the upcoming flagship, with a new OnePlus India teaser suggesting the phone will feature "new materials" in its construction. Last year's OnePlus 5 and 5T offered an aluminum chassis, and we could see a ceramic-backed OnePlus 6.

There are only so many materials that can be used for a phone's chassis, Manufacturers in recent times have gravitated to either aluminum or glass-based designs. The Mi Mix 2 and 2S and the Essential Phone are notable for using a ceramic back, and that's likely the direction OnePlus is taking with its upcoming phone.

Considering the company is partnering with Marvel over an Avengers-themed phone, it could even be made out of Vibranium.

An early leak of the device showed off a glass back, and that could also be a possibility. A ceramic or glass back opens the door for wireless charging, which would certainly be a noteworthy addition. We already know that the OnePlus 6 will be the first phone from the manufacturer to offer water resistance.

OnePlus experimented with StyleSwap covers that let users customize the look of the OnePlus 2, switching focus to first-party cases with more recent devices like the OnePlus 5T.

We'll just have to wait and see what OnePlus has to offer with its upcoming flagship, but what sort of materials would you like to see on the OnePlus 6?