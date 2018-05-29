The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition was unveiled alongside the standard variant of the device, and is now up for sale in India. The phone is the only variant of the OnePlus 6 to offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India, and is available for ₹44,999 ($666) from Amazon . Those picking up the device with a Citibank credit or debit card will be able to avail a ₹2,000 cashback.

The Avengers edition features a kevlar pattern underneath the glass back, and there's also an Avengers logo at the bottom. The alert slider has been decked out in a gold accent, and you get a set of five Avengers backgrounds for the device.

Like the 5T Star Wars edition , the Avengers model has a custom theme — this time you get a dark theme with gold accents. You also get an Iron Man case, and there's an Infinity Medallion in each box — collect all six to win a "special" prize.

We strive to work with best-in-class partners like OnePlus to connect with fans in the most creative and engaging ways possible. It's the 10th anniversary for Marvel Studios and with this collaboration, we are giving consumers an exciting opportunity to make their favourite superheroes a part of their everyday lives.

Aside from the design tweaks and increased storage, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition has the same specs as the standard model. There's a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED 19:9 display, Snapdragon 845 under the hood, dual 16MP + 20MP cameras, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge.

This is the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition

The device itself is exclusive to India and China, and OnePlus has mentioned that it will be sold in limited quantities. The phone is now up for sale on Amazon, and will be available at select Croma stores across the country as well as OnePlus' experience store in Bengaluru starting June 3.

