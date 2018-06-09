The OnePlus 6 is a really great phone for not a lot of money. It's easy to see why anyone would want to buy one, and if you recently pick one up, you need to be aware of a new exploit that could give the right person complete control over your device.

First reported at XDA Developers, president of Edge Security, Jason Donenfeld (under his XDA username zx2c4) shows that the flaw allows a person who has access to your phone and a computer to boot the system using a modified image. Notice the "has access to your phone and a computer" part — this only works when the phone is tethered via USB to a computer with the right tools and software. Nothing you download or install can do this.