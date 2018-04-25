There's been plenty of talk regarding the OnePlus 6 over the last few weeks, but soon all those rumors and speculation will be laid to rest with the phone's official unveiling. Today, OnePlus announced that it'll be showing off the phone on Wednesday, May 16 in London.

The event will kick-off at 5:00 PM BST, and in addition to the press/media, it'll also be open to any OnePlus fans that are willing and able to attend. Tickets are available for purchase now, with Early Bird pricing starting at just $21 USD per ticket. Those will be on sale until 8:00 PM BST on Friday, April 27, and from 8:01 PM onwards, Standard Tickets will cost $41.

OnePlus is also selling Plus One tickets that allow you to get two tickets at a lower rate. You'll need to purchase two tickets in a single transaction, but you'll pay just $27 per ticket for a final price of $54 for two people to attend.

OnePlus is touting this as its "biggest ever community event" with over 1000 tickets up for grabs, and in addition to being among the first to try out the OnePlus 6, visitors will also receive a swag bag that includes a OnePlus backpack, t-shirt, stickers, a mystery gift when buying the OnePlus 6, and more.

If you can't physically be at the London event but still want to watch everything as it unfolds, you can sign up for the livestream here.

Like previous years, OnePlus is hosting dedicated launch events in China and India, which are scheduled for May 17. OnePlus will start selling tickets for the event in Mumbai from May 8, and those attending the launch will walk away with Avengers merchandise.

As for availability, India will be one of the first markets where the phone will go up for sale, with Amazon Prime customers in the country able to pick up the device in an early access sale on May 21.

