OnePlus crushed it in India over the course of the last year, amassing over 40% of the market share in the premium segment. As a way of thanking its community, the Chinese manufacturer rolled out a Star Wars-themed edition of the OnePlus 5T. The company is now continuing its collaboration with Disney to introduce an Avengers variant of the OnePlus 6 alongside the standard verison Like last year, the limited edition variant will be sold primarily in Asian markets. There were rumors ahead of the launch that the device will make its way to the UK, but OnePlus has quelled the speculation by confirming that the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition will be exclusive to India and China. With that out of the way, onto the device itself. This is the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition: What's in the box

OnePlus has custom packaging for its limited edition variants, and the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition is no different. The large box comes emblazoned with the Avengers insignia, and inside you'll find the phone as well as a custom Iron Man case (which is reminiscent of the Kylo Ren case included with the 5T Star Wars edition).

Aside from the case, you get the standard Dash Charge wall charger along with the red USB-C cable. Oh, and there's also a medallion in each box, which I'll talk about below. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition: Infinity Medals

Each OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition box contains a collectible that OnePlus is calling a medallion. There are six medallions in total (for the six Avengers), and they combine to form the Avengers insignia. OnePlus is rolling out a Infinity Medal Challenge for fans where they'll win a prize if they collect all six medallions. OnePlus isn't revealing what winners will receive just yet, only hinting that it will be special. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition: Design and hardware

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition comes with a glass back, albeit with a kevlar finish underneath that allows it to stand out from the standard editions. The Alert Slider is furnished with a gold hue, and the Avengers insignia round the back and the OnePlus logo feature a gold finish that contrasts very well with the kevlar pattern. Unlike the matte finish of the Midnight Black and Silk White versions, the Avengers variant has a glossy back that's similar to that of the Mirror Black edition. While the material itself is the same, the pattern beneath the glass as well as the gold accents create enough of a differentiation.

Aside from the design tweaks, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition shares the same internal hardware as the standard edition, but you do get more storage. The Avengers variant will be the only OnePlus 6 model in the country that features 256GB of storage, with the standard editions available in 64GB and 128GB. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition: Iron Man case

With OnePlus switching to a glass back, you'll want to invest in a case to protect it from the occasional tumble. The Avengers edition comes with an Iron Man case that does the job magnificently. Like the Kylo Ren case last year, the Iron Man case adds a considerable amount of bulk to the phone, but you get added protection for your device. The downside is that most of the unique additions on offer with the Avengers edition are hidden away underneath the case. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition: Pricing and availability