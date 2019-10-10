What you need to know
- OnePlus today announced that the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones will begin rolling out later this month.
- The older OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones will be updated to Android 10 in Q2 2020.
- OnePlus had rolled out the stable Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones last month.
OnePlus had rolled out a minor OTA update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones last month, "preparing" them for the next major update. At its OnePlus 7T series launch event today, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Android 10 update for its 2018 flagship phones will begin rolling out before the end of this month.
According to a post on the OnePlus Community forums, the Android 10 Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones will roll out this month. Owners of the two smartphones will have to wait until next month for the stable update to begin rolling out.
OnePlus 5 and 5T, on the other hand, are slated to be upgraded to Android 10 sometime in the second quarter of 2020. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, which were released earlier this year, began receiving the stable Android 10 update last month.
The OnePlus 7T, which was launched last month, as well as the new OnePlus 7T Pro, will ship with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 right out of the box.
OnePlus 7T
The OnePlus 7T is the company's first smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and ship with Android 10 out of the box. It offers an responsive 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16MP selfie camera, and a 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.
