OnePlus had rolled out a minor OTA update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones last month, "preparing" them for the next major update. At its OnePlus 7T series launch event today, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Android 10 update for its 2018 flagship phones will begin rolling out before the end of this month.

According to a post on the OnePlus Community forums, the Android 10 Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones will roll out this month. Owners of the two smartphones will have to wait until next month for the stable update to begin rolling out.

OnePlus 5 and 5T, on the other hand, are slated to be upgraded to Android 10 sometime in the second quarter of 2020. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, which were released earlier this year, began receiving the stable Android 10 update last month.

The OnePlus 7T, which was launched last month, as well as the new OnePlus 7T Pro, will ship with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 right out of the box.