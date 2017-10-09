The OnePlus 5T will supposedly be released in November with a 6-inch display and 18:9 aspect ratio, but we aren't totally convinced quite yet.
OnePlus broke its mold of releasing one flagship per year in 2016 with the launch of the OnePlus 3 in the summer and the 3T later in the fall. A new report suggests that the company will be following a similar release cycle again in 2017, and along with this, we also have a render of what's supposedly going to be the OnePlus 5T.
Just like last year, the OnePlus 5T will reportedly launch in November. Most of the internal specifications will likely be the same as the OnePlus 5 that came out a few months ago, but there will be a substantial change in design when it comes to the front of the phone.
OnePlus will supposedly be trimming down the bezels of the 5T considerably to create for a front that looks very akin to the likes of the Galaxy S8. The 5T is said to come with a 6-inch display and 18:9 aspect ratio, as well as a bump up in resolution to 2160 x 1080. This would result in a substantial change compared to the OnePlus 5's 16:9 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 display, but we need to approach this information with a giant grain of salt.
GizmoChina claims that the source it received this information from has been reliable with other leaks in the past, but we aren't entirely convinced quite yet. For one thing, the render of what's supposedly the OnePlus 5 is identical to a render that surfaced before it for the Oppo F5. OnePlus and Oppo's close relationship has been brought up numerous times before, and while the OnePlus 5 did share a very similar body compared to the Oppo R11, we've yet to see a copy and paste design shared between the two companies. Furthermore, the lock screen that's shown in the render is clearly Oppo software and not OnePlus's OxygenOS.
Lastly, it would seem odd for OnePlus to have such a stark difference in design between the 5 and 5T. Smaller bezels and a tall aspect ratio don't seem out of place for the OnePlus 6 next year, but compared to the identical design between the 3 and 3T, this seems out of place for a T release from OnePlus.
Reader comments
That would be awesome I hope it's real and it happens
It would be more awesome if they could keep the price down.
I really hate this ratio. I have to go top shelf so I have no choice. Oh well
I am right there with you, I am holding onto my Pixel XL until at least next year. I know I will eventually have to get a phone with this crazy a** ratio but I want to put it off as long as possible.
Agree.
Mid-range devices perform almost the same as high end devices so I am fine skipping the weirdness this year. I don't care about benchmarks or taking pictures with my phone so I am lucky in that the higher benchmarks and a better camera are about the only things worth buying a flagship device vs a mid-range device anymore, especially this year. I'll stick with what I think of as a normal phone for as long as I can (headphone jack, 16:9 ratio, flat display...etc). The great thing is it will save me a lot of money vs buying a new top of the line phone every year. It seems the mid-range devices are safe from the experimental crap like curved screens, rounded display corners, 2:1 ratios, lack of headphone jacks...etc.
No , top shelf.
Don Julio tequila no El Toro
Good thing you still have a lot of options to choose from, as even midrange devices are getting 2:1 aspect ratio.
Nice alternative to the pixel xL2 perhaps with better value/ specifications
Why do they call it 18:9 and not simplify it to 2:1 ?
Easier to compare to 16:9. That way you can tell that is a bit taller.
My guess is so that people still associate it with wide-screen. We have 16:9 and 21:9 displays for computers, and this is pretty much in-between those two.
" OnePlus broke its mold of releasing one flagship "LMAO, SAID NO ONE EVER!!! ...it's a good mid-range phone. Definitely not a flagship. If you disagree, that's fine. Go get a tissue and deal with it on your own. Let me know if you need a therapy dawg!!
It’s a midrange phone, but it’s still their flagship. They didn’t say high end....
OnePlus still needs to add PI67 to make the phones "waterproof".
And they'll price it around $550 this time given that other flagships are costing high.
I was about to say the same thing, I think it'll be a miracle if they can keep it at $550. Which is a shame because Oneplus is no longer a bargain. You can get some decent phones on swappa for less than that. Right now there's a brand new mint condition HTC U11 selling for $460. I'm so tempted to jump on it.
Has anyone noticed that the OP5 is sold out on their website? As a 5 owner, I have to say I find it a bit disconcerting that less then 6 months into its life this is the case.
Same thing happened with the 3/3T. My biggest concern would be software support. They haven't said anything but I wouldn't be surprised if support for the 5 becomes low priority soon.
Hopefully the screen will be the right way
I'll be holding on to my 3T for a while it looks like. I like that the 3T has front capacitive buttons and a front fingerprint sensor. Makes it easy to use when it is sitting on my desk.
They will launch with Nougat and say they will provide "two years" of upgrades and stop with Android P
Now the options are OP5+ or Pixel 2. Value vs Software updates. Need to pick one!
The value is getting smaller and smaller though, when OP was $300 and other flagships were $650. You were saving quite a bit. Now at $479 you're not really saving much. HTC U11 is on sale for $550 and is a much better phone, yes the updates are kind of hit & miss with HTC but still that is a value. It's only $71 more than the OP5. But you're getting a better display, a better camera, SD card, solid build quality, amazing colors. I'd pay the $71 more and get the U11.
Now if you were debating the OP5 vs. pixel 2XL, you would be saving a substantial amount of money,
I thought I read OnePlus wouldn't come out with a 5t but go straight to the 6.