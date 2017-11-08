OnePlus might not increase the price for its latest flagship.

Similar to last year, OnePlus will be releasing two phones in 2017. We already got the OnePlus 5 this past summer, and in just a few days we'll get our first official look at the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has followed a trend of steadily increasing prices for its handsets with every new release, but according to a new report, this won't be the case with the 5T.

TechRadar claims to have gotten its hands on an official document from O2 in the United Kingdom that indicates businesses will spend the same amount of money for the OnePlus 5T as they can for the OnePlus 5 when ordering phones through the carrier.

We're only talking about enterprise orders through a single carrier in the UK, but if OnePlus is keeping pricing the same here, we'd expect the company to follow suit with consumers and other markets as well.

As such, this means that we can expect the OnePlus 5T to have a starting price of $479 in the United States when it officially launches. The recently discovered document is also said to confirm that the 5T will be available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, so it's also likely that the latter capacity will have a slightly increased price of $539.