OnePlus channels the Force with its latest phone. OnePlus has always prided itself on listening to its community, and its latest device is a testament to that. As the name suggests, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is a limited-run model that is aimed at OnePlus fans in India. The company has swiftly climbed up the ranks in the subcontinent over the course of the last three years, and is now the leading manufacturer in the premium category. The company wanted to offer a device as a way of thanking its users in India, and in doing so created its most evocative phone yet. This is the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition What you'll like

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition features a custom white color scheme that serves to differentiate it from the standard model. In addition to the paint job, OnePlus added subtle detailing touches in the form of a black power button, SIM tray, and volume rocker. As for that bright red Alert Slider... I'm going to need to lie down for a minute. Unlike the glossy metal back on the standard variant of the OnePlus 5T, the Star Wars edition comes with a Sandstone finish à la OnePlus One and OnePlus 2. The textured coating makes the device incredibly grippy, and is generally a huge improvement over the standard 5T.

OnePlus has offered cases that mimic the Sandstone finish of its earlier devices, but the feeling isn't quite the same as having that coating applied to the back of a device. The 5T Star Wars edition has a white color scheme with a Sandstone finish. OnePlus is also bundling a Kylo Ren-themed case in the box. The case is definitely bulky and adds considerable heft to the phone, and while it's not the most practical design out there, it looks cool. And given the Sandstone finish, you'll need some sort of protection to ensure your device looks pristine. Otherwise, it will end up looking like something recovered from the plains of Tatooine.

There are new additions on the software front as well. OnePlus has bundled ten exclusive wallpapers with the device, and a new Star Wars theme. The theme should be immediately familiar to you if you used the company's dark theme in the past, with the main difference being red accents. The accents are layered throughout the settings menu and the quick toggles in the notification pane, and they look great on the AMOLED panel.

Other than the cosmetic flourishes, the 5T Star Wars edition is the same as the regular variant. You get a 6.0-inch Optic AMOLED panel with excellent saturation and color accuracy, a Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, dual 16MP + 20MP cameras at the back, 16MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, global LTE bands, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, aptX HD, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. The display, camera quality, and battery life are all identical to what you get on the standard OnePlus 5T, so be sure to check out our full review of the phone to get an idea as to what's on offer. OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition What you won't

The main problem with the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition is availability. The device will be sold primarily in India and a few Nordic countries, and even in these markets it will be available in a limited run. This phone is going to sell out soon, and OnePlus won't make any more. OnePlus didn't exactly reveal how many units will be going on sale, but it's likely going to be very limited. The fact that the phone has global LTE bands makes it a prime target for grey market dealers (and a few Hutts). But what was clear from the launch event was that the phone will be limited to a single production run, and once the units sell out, that's that. It's a shame that such an evocative device isn't available more widely, but OnePlus has mentioned from the start that the collaboration was aimed at its fans in countries like India. The limited nature of the 5T Star Wars edition adds to its appeal. OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition Bottom line