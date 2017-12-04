OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will be making its debut in India later this month.

OnePlus rolled out a gorgeous Lava Red color option of the OnePlus 5T in China late last month, and the company is now set to introduce another limited editon variant, this time aimed at Star Wars fans. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will be making its debut in India on December 14, one day before the theatrical release of The Last Jedi.

The phone features a white color scheme with the red Star Wars logo etched at the back, and has a red Alert Slider and black volume buttons. Judging by the Stormtrooper on the home screen, it also looks like OnePlus will include software customizations to complement the custom color scheme.

OnePlus India hinted at a possible collaboration with the Star Wars franchise earlier this year, wherein the manufacturer posted a photo of the black and gold color variants (representing the dark and light sides of the Force) of the OnePlus 3T on May 4th.

India has a huge Star Wars fanbase, and the post inevitably kicked off speculation that OnePlus was working on a flagship with livery from the storied franchise. With the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition, the company has delivered in spades.

OnePlus also picked the right venue to deliver the announcement. By revealing the device at the Bengaluru Comic Con over the weekend, the company made sure that Star Wars fans attending the event would be the first to know about the upcoming device. Overall, a great collaboration and perfect timing for the reveal. Here's the launch trailer:

OnePlus is also hosting a launch event for the release of the Star Wars-themed phone in Mumbai on December 14, and fans will be able to purchase tickets to attend the event. Each ticket costs ₹999 ($15), and includes access to the launch, pop-up store where the OnePlus 5T Star Wars will likely be showcased, and a "surprise."

Ticket sales for the event will kick off on December 7 at 10 a.m. on Paytm, and we'll let you know once they're up for purchase. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition?

