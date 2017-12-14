The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition looks stunning from all angles.

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition is now official, and it is just as awesome as you'd expect. OnePlus switched out the standard black option for a white color scheme, and added subtle design flourishes in the form of a bright red Alert Slider along with a black power button and volume rocker. There's also a Star Wars logo at the back to remind you the phone is from a galaxy far, far away.

A lot of attention went into the design of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, as you can see from the images below.

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition will go up for sale in India starting later today for ₹38,999 ($600), which is a steal considering what it brings to the table. Still not sure if you should get one? Take a look at our review to find out everything there is to know about the device:

