Everything inside the latest from OnePlus.

Unlike the jump from the OnePlus 3 to the 3T, moving from the OnePlus 5 to the 5T focuses on exterior changes and leaves the internal specs near identical. The same core components of the processor, RAM, storage, battery and charging remain. The only notable changes are the screen size, fingerprint sensor placement and switch to a secondary camera that focuses on low light performance rather than a telephoto lens.

Here's everything you'll find inside the OnePlus 5T.

Category Spec
Operating system Android 7.1 Nougat
Display 6-inch Optic AMOLED, 2160x1080 (18:9 aspect ratio)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core
Adreno 540 GPU
Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.1
RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X
Rear camera 1 16MP (IMX 398), 1.12-micron pixels, f/1.7
Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps, 720p 120 fps video
Rear camera 2 20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, f/1.7
Front camera 16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0
1080p 30 fps video
Battery 3300mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Dash Charge
Water resistance No
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD
USB-C (2.0), NFC
GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
Network 3xCA, 256QAM, DL Cat 12, UL Cat 13
FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/ 19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD-LTE Band 34/38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA Band 34/39
HSPA Band 1/2/4/5/8
Dimensions 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm
162 g
Colors Midnight Black

