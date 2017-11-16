Everything inside the latest from OnePlus.
Unlike the jump from the OnePlus 3 to the 3T, moving from the OnePlus 5 to the 5T focuses on exterior changes and leaves the internal specs near identical. The same core components of the processor, RAM, storage, battery and charging remain. The only notable changes are the screen size, fingerprint sensor placement and switch to a secondary camera that focuses on low light performance rather than a telephoto lens.
Here's everything you'll find inside the OnePlus 5T.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Display
|6-inch Optic AMOLED, 2160x1080 (18:9 aspect ratio)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core
Adreno 540 GPU
|Storage
|64/128GB UFS 2.1
|RAM
|6/8GB LPDDR4X
|Rear camera 1
|16MP (IMX 398), 1.12-micron pixels, f/1.7
Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps, 720p 120 fps video
|Rear camera 2
|20MP (IMX 376k), 1-micron pixels, f/1.7
|Front camera
|16MP (IMX 371), 1-micron pixels, f/2.0
1080p 30 fps video
|Battery
|3300mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Dash Charge
|Water resistance
|No
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD
USB-C (2.0), NFC
GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
|Network
|3xCA, 256QAM, DL Cat 12, UL Cat 13
FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/ 19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD-LTE Band 34/38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA Band 34/39
HSPA Band 1/2/4/5/8
|Dimensions
|156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm
162 g
|Colors
|Midnight Black
OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T hands-on preview: Relentless iteration
- OnePlus 5T specs
- All of the latest OnePlus 5T news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
OnePlus 5T specs: 6-inch display, Snapdragon 835 and new low-light camera
If it worked on Verizon id get it in a heartbeat
Same here.
The only reason I checked this article was to get the answer to that very question. And yet, I still, smh.
Oneplus 5T; a Oneplus 5 with a 2:1 display.
I'm interested in whether the button shortcuts will be transferred to the soft keys now that the capacitive keys are gone.
Sad for no band 71.
No OIS.. and they said they learned from the voice of its customers LOL!
only the secondary camera has no ois
Neither have OIS. It's EIS
No Oreo is fricken lame
Is this the X16 Gigabit LTE modem?