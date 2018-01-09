You'll probably want to act fast.

The OnePlus 5T is an excellent phone is a lot of different areas, and it's definitely the cleanest and most polished-looking phone OnePlus has released to date. The 5T's only been available in a sleek Midnight Black color in most markets since its launch in November, but now you can finally buy the phone in Sandstone White.

OnePlus announced the new Sandstone White color on January 4, and January 9 marks the first official day that you can actually buy the thing.

You'll pay $559 for this version of the 5T, and in addition to the unique color and texture, you're also getting 8GB RAM and 128GB storage compared to the $499 Midnight Black unit that comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It's unclear how long OnePlus will keep the Sandstone White 5T around, but the "limited edition" branding leads up to believe that you'll want to get your orders in sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out on securing one for yourself.

