You'll probably want to act fast.
The OnePlus 5T is an excellent phone is a lot of different areas, and it's definitely the cleanest and most polished-looking phone OnePlus has released to date. The 5T's only been available in a sleek Midnight Black color in most markets since its launch in November, but now you can finally buy the phone in Sandstone White.
OnePlus announced the new Sandstone White color on January 4, and January 9 marks the first official day that you can actually buy the thing.
You'll pay $559 for this version of the 5T, and in addition to the unique color and texture, you're also getting 8GB RAM and 128GB storage compared to the $499 Midnight Black unit that comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.
It's unclear how long OnePlus will keep the Sandstone White 5T around, but the "limited edition" branding leads up to believe that you'll want to get your orders in sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out on securing one for yourself.
Reader comments
OnePlus 5T Sandstone White is now available for purchase for $559
I'd love the white version; however, I don't need the additional RAM and I feel like the price jump isn't really worth it. Plus, the bezel on the front is still black. I can always buy the Midnight Black version and grab a white case for it if I truly want to duplicate/have this look. That being said, it's a gorgeous phone and it's of course tempting.
Tempting... Must resist !!! Don't need more phones 😂
Edit: thank god it's out of stock 👍
It's in my cart but I don't need it.
Resistance is futile.
if only you could transfer it to my cart
And it's out of stock at 11:10am
Sold my black one on Swappa, replacing with this. Can't resist this white/black look.
Lol what did they make like 10?
OnePlus giving people options and people are complaining LoL. Long story short you can't please anybody.