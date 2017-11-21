For the past four years, whenever I've been asked where to find a good deal on a smartphone, "OnePlus" has been one of the first words out of my mouth. The company has made a name for itself by building impressive phones that it sells at impressively low prices – and the OnePlus 5T is the latest in that lineup. With an enlarged 18:9 AMOLED display and a revised camera that dedicates an entire half of its optics to low light, the OnePlus 5T is a promising contender. But here's the thing: at $499 to start, the 5T is also the most expensive OnePlus phone to date.

With affordable phones getting better every month and vendors like Amazon lowering prices in exchange for lock screen ad space, $499 feels like a lot to ask for a phone family that used to start a full two Benjamins cheaper. Find out if the latest from the "Flagship Killer" is worth your dough in MrMobile's OnePlus 5T Review – and then check out Andrew Martonik's full review right here on Android Central!