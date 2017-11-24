OxygenOS 4.7.2 is 1613Mb in size and is rolling out to the 5T now.

OnePlus just recently launched the OnePlus 5T, but the company's latest flagship already has a pretty hefty software update waiting for it. OxygenOS 4.7.2 is now available for the 5T, and while it doesn't introduce any new features, it does improve a lot of the existing ones that are on the phone out of the box.

Along with your general stability enhancements and bug fixes, OxygenOS 4.7.2 includes optimizations for the fingerprint sensor and face unlock on the 5T so that they're even faster and more reliable. We were already quite impressed with just how well face unlock worked on the 5T prior to this update, so we can't wait to see how it performs now.

OnePlus also has also improved the accuracy of screen off gestures, electronic-image-stabilization when recording 4K video has been upgraded, and the WPA2 KRACK vulnerability is patched as well.

The OxygenOS 4.7.2 update for the OnePlus 5T weighs in at 1613Mb, and it's rolling out to the phone now.