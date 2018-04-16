At the tail-end of January, OnePlus introduced a new gesture-based navigation system for the OnePlus 5T with its OxygenOS Open Beta program. The setup very closely resembled the gestures found on the iPhone X, and now with the OxygenOS 5.1.0 public update that's rolling out, all users of the 5T are will gain access to it.

In case you missed Daniel's hands-on from earlier this year, OnePlus's gesture system is actually pretty great. It can be enabled from the settings page, and once this is done, Android's iconic navigation buttons will be hidden in favor of the following:

Swipe up from middle – Home

Swipe up from left/right – Back

Swipe up from middle and hold – Recents

In addition to the new gestures, OxygenOS 5.1.0 also upgrades both the 5T and 5 to Android 8.1 Oreo, adds the latest April 2018 security patch, category tags in your app drawer/search, and folders are automatically assigned names based on what's in them.

Last but not least, Gaming Mode is also being updated with power saving and pausing adaptive brightness features, as well as a network boost that'll prioritize your data/Wi-Fi connection for the game that you're currently playing.

OxygenOS 5.1.0 is rolling out to the OnePlus 5T and 5 now, and OnePlus says its broader rollout will begin "in a few days."

