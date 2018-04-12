OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 5T is sold out across Europe. The phone went out of stock in North America at the end of last month, and it looks like prospective customers will have to wait for the OnePlus 6, which should make its debut imminently.
OnePlus says that the 5T sold out "well ahead of expectation" in North America, with the company netting a revenue of $1.4 billion last year. Meanwhile in Europe, OnePlus inked a deal with Swedish carrier Telia and a retailer agreement with Amazon in Germany. From CEO and founder Pete Lau:
OnePlus was born from a simple idea – to give people the best possible smartphone, a beautiful balance of power and design.
We've always worked closely with our community, listening to and implementing feedback and that's one of the reasons for the success of the OnePlus 5T, so I'd like to thank them for helping us to constantly improve and driving our growth in Europe.
The phone is still on sale in India, OnePlus' largest market. The company has dominated the premium segment in India, and it looks like the subcontinent will be an area of focus for OnePlus with its upcoming phone as well, with an Avengers-themed variant set to make its debut.