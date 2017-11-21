OnePlus 5T is available in an early access sale on Amazon India.

The OnePlus 5T is now up for sale on Amazon India. The sale is limited to Prime members, and gives customers a chance to get their hands on the device before general availability kicks off on November 28.

The OnePlus 5T features the same great hardware as the OnePlus 5, but with a new 18:9 display up front with minimal bezels. Elsewhere, you're looking at a Snapdragon 835, 16MP + 20MP dual cameras at the back, 16MP front camera, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD, Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. The secondary camera at the back is now optimized for low-light shooting conditions.

As a refresher, the 6GB/64GB variant of the OnePlus 5T costs ₹32,999 in the country, with the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage retailing for ₹37,999. If you're using an HDFC debit or credit card, you'll receive a ₹1,500 discount on the device. Other offers include ₹250 Amazon Pay credit when you start streaming on Prime Video, ₹500 toward Kindle e-books, up to 1000GB for Idea customers, and 12-month damage insurance from Servify when you set up a Kotak account.

